Georgia Bulldogs

Rob Gronkowski says Georgia’s Brock Bowers ‘on track to be better’ than he was

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
By
18 minutes ago

Rob Gronkowski, one of the better known tight ends in NFL history, believes Brock Bowers can be better than him.

“The guy is a winner,” Gronkowski, a four-time Super Bowl champion member of the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time team, said of the former Georgia star who now is a Las Vegas Raiders rookie.

“The guy is a playmaker whenever the ball is thrown to him, (and) I love his explosiveness after the catch,” Gronkowski said during his appearance on the “Up & Adams Show” on Tuesday.

“I feel like he’s on track to be better than myself.”

Bowers, arguably the most important — if not irreplaceable — player in Georgia’s back-to-back title runs, has made an immediate impact with the Raiders.

Bowers, drafted No. 13 overall in the NFL draft, leads all tight ends in targets (17), receptions (15) and receiving yards (156) through the first two games this season.

Bowers also is tied for first among tight ends in receiving first downs (8) and ranks third in yards after the catch (58).

The 15 catches and 156 yards mark the best start to a season by a rookie tight end in NFL history, leading Bowers to be nominated for the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week Award in each of this first two weeks.

“He is awesome, man, he is so good, great feeling in zone, can get open in man (coverage),” Las Vegas quarterback Gardner Minshew II said. “Had to take a shot to him on third down, and he goes and makes a huge play for us.

“Man, I think he is going to be really special, and we have got to continue to develop chemistry there and get him going.”

Las Vegas, coming off a 26-23 road upset at Baltimore, plays host to Carolina (Sept. 22) and Cleveland (Sept. 29) in the coming weeks, before a divisional showdown at Denver on Oct. 6.

About the Author

Follow Mike Griffith on twitter

Mike is in his eighth season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 30 years of collegiate sports multimedia experience, 25 of them in the SEC including beat writer stops at Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee and now Georgia. Mike was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Braelon Allen, NFL's youngest player, scores 2 TDs to help Aaron Rodgers and Jets beat...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons’ Bijan Robinson makes major strides as a blocker 2m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Tate Ratledge undergoes surgery, Kirby Smart updates status of Carson Beck
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ Eddie Goldman, Kevin King make it back after missing past two seasons
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Trevor Etienne wants UGA teammates to use his ‘mistake’ as example: ‘It’s not worth it’
Tate Ratledge undergoes surgery, Kirby Smart updates status of Carson Beck
Governor’s executive order opens door for UGA, Georgia Tech to directly compensate...
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/AJC

See where Hartsfield-Jackson ranks in latest JD Power satisfaction survey
OPINION
MURPHY: Georgia’s abortion law left these women in shambles
AG’s office drops money-laundering charges in Atlanta police training center case