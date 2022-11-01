Revisiting last year’s loss, Volunteers tip cap to Georgia’s talent

In Heupel’s first season, Tennessee was simply outmatched. This year, perhaps those stars are aligning in Knoxville. The Volunteers are 8-0, ranked No. 2 in the nation behind only the Bulldogs, who don’t boast the same level of defensive talent but certainly aren’t lacking there, either. The great gap from a year ago has closed quicker than anyone could’ve imagined – even the players.

“When I first got here, it wasn’t like this,” said offensive lineman Jerome Carvin, who has been at Tennessee since 2018. “And that’s fine. I knew what I was coming into. Just excited to see how this program has changed around. Just excited to see the players in the locker room buying in. It wasn’t like that before. But as we move forward, it has to continue to be that. And it will continue to be that.”

Defensive back Doneiko Slaughter recently admitted he was surprised at how quickly Tennessee has turned it around, crediting Heupel for instilling belief into the team. Junior defensive lineman Omari Thomas echoed that sentiment Monday: “It’s very surprising (how quickly the program has turned around). Being in a situation like this, it’s something you dream for, being on a team like this and play with guys (like these).”

Quarterback Hendon Hooker is the face of Tennessee’s reemergence. He’s the Heisman front-runner, commanding the country’s best and most efficient offense. He has a 71.2 completion percentage with a 21:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He’s doing an excellent job distributing the ball to his receivers – a group that grew stronger with Cedric Tillman’s return last week.

Hooker had a forgettable afternoon against Georgia’s 2021 defense, going 24-of-37 passing with a touchdown and interception. This year, such numbers are wildly beneath Hooker to the point they’re inconceivable. Hooker can get his payback on Georgia this weekend.

“They had playmakers, I will say that,” Hooker said regarding last year’s loss. “They had a lot of playmakers. But we had a lot of mental errors and physical as well. That was a tough game.”

Tennessee believes it will fare much better this time. The Bulldogs, who rightfully carry themselves as another Alabama, won’t be fazed. It sets up what should be an intense No. 1 vs. No. 2 clash in Athens – and a rivalry that might be reborn for years to come.