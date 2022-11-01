Revisiting last year’s loss, Volunteers tip cap to Georgia’s talent

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When key Volunteers figures were asked about last season’s 41-17 loss to Georgia, they essentially admitted what everyone else knows: The 2021 Bulldogs were just too good.
To refresh one’s memory, the Volunteers led the Bulldogs 10-7 through the first quarter. Tennessee’s offense showed shades of its future form, impressing against even the country’s greatest defense. But the excitement was short-lived.
The Volunteers managed only one (garbage-time) touchdown the rest of the way. They lost in yet another forgettable rendition of this once-great rivalry. Georgia has defeated Tennessee five consecutive times, with each victory by at least three touchdowns. The latest game illustrated the gap between the two programs at that time.
“Their personnel was really good,” Volunteers coach Josh Heupel said Monday when asked about last year’s loss to Georgia. “And it is this year, too. There were some things we did, too. In games like this, situational football, third downs, fourth downs are going to be critical in the way the game ultimately ends up playing out. We have to do a lot better job in a lot of those situations offensively and defensively.”
The personnel was, in fact, historically good. The Bulldogs, who went on to win their first national championship in four decades, surrendered 8.8 points per game. They had a record 15 NFL draft picks. They had five defenders taken in the first round. Inside linebacker Nakobe Dean, arguably their best defender, was a third-round pick. The stars truly aligned for last year’s Bulldogs.
In Heupel’s first season, Tennessee was simply outmatched. This year, perhaps those stars are aligning in Knoxville. The Volunteers are 8-0, ranked No. 2 in the nation behind only the Bulldogs, who don’t boast the same level of defensive talent but certainly aren’t lacking there, either. The great gap from a year ago has closed quicker than anyone could’ve imagined – even the players.
“When I first got here, it wasn’t like this,” said offensive lineman Jerome Carvin, who has been at Tennessee since 2018. “And that’s fine. I knew what I was coming into. Just excited to see how this program has changed around. Just excited to see the players in the locker room buying in. It wasn’t like that before. But as we move forward, it has to continue to be that. And it will continue to be that.”
Defensive back Doneiko Slaughter recently admitted he was surprised at how quickly Tennessee has turned it around, crediting Heupel for instilling belief into the team. Junior defensive lineman Omari Thomas echoed that sentiment Monday: “It’s very surprising (how quickly the program has turned around). Being in a situation like this, it’s something you dream for, being on a team like this and play with guys (like these).”
Quarterback Hendon Hooker is the face of Tennessee’s reemergence. He’s the Heisman front-runner, commanding the country’s best and most efficient offense. He has a 71.2 completion percentage with a 21:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He’s doing an excellent job distributing the ball to his receivers – a group that grew stronger with Cedric Tillman’s return last week.
Hooker had a forgettable afternoon against Georgia’s 2021 defense, going 24-of-37 passing with a touchdown and interception. This year, such numbers are wildly beneath Hooker to the point they’re inconceivable. Hooker can get his payback on Georgia this weekend.
“They had playmakers, I will say that,” Hooker said regarding last year’s loss. “They had a lot of playmakers. But we had a lot of mental errors and physical as well. That was a tough game.”
Tennessee believes it will fare much better this time. The Bulldogs, who rightfully carry themselves as another Alabama, won’t be fazed. It sets up what should be an intense No. 1 vs. No. 2 clash in Athens – and a rivalry that might be reborn for years to come.
