Reports: Georgia target Caleb Downs will transfer to Ohio State

Georgia is 0-for-2 in recruiting Caleb Downs.
The former Alabama star safety will transfer to Ohio State, according to multiple reports including one from ESPN.
Downs was the top-rated player in the state of Georgia for the 2023 recruiting cycle after leading Mill Creek High School to a state championship. He committed to Alabama over Ohio State and Georgia.
He led Alabama in tackles with 107 in 2023 but announced he would leave the Crimson Tide after Nick Saban retired as head coach.
The 6-foot, 203-pound Downs also had two interceptions and four pass breakups. He was also a part-time punt returner too, returning one for an 85-yard touchdown.
Georgia recently hired one of Downs’ coaches from last season, Travaris Robinson, who was cornerbacks coach at Alabama.
