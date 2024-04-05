Georgia Bulldogs

Report: Georgia assistant coach headed to Michigan

Georgia coach Mike White (right) celebrates with assistant coach Akeem Miskdeen after Georgia beat LSU during an NCAA college basketball game at Stegeman Coliseum, Wednesday, January 24, 2024, in Athens. Georgia won 68-66 over LSU. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia coach Mike White (right) celebrates with assistant coach Akeem Miskdeen after Georgia beat LSU during an NCAA college basketball game at Stegeman Coliseum, Wednesday, January 24, 2024, in Athens. Georgia won 68-66 over LSU. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By
34 minutes ago

ATHENS — Georgia basketball coach Mike White needs an assistant coach.

That’s according to the Detroit Free Press. Citing sources, the newspaper is reporting that new Michigan coach Dusty May has hired Akeem Miskdeen join his staff. UGA officials had no comment.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

Miskdeen has been with the Bulldogs since White took over as head coach in 2022. Georgia has gone 36-33 over the past two seasons, finishing with a 20-17 record and reaching the NIT semifinals this season.

Miskdeen, 38, came to UGA from Florida Atlantic. He also had been with White at Florida. He was on staff at Kent State (2016-17) when the Golden Flashes made consecutive NCAA tournament appearances and was at Hampton before that when the Pirates made the tournament (2015).

That leaves the Bulldogs with three assistants: associate head coach Antonio Reynolds-Dean, Erik Pastrana and Patrick Blake. Pastrana’s name has been associated with some open head coaching positions this year, including Florida Atlantic. The Owls hired Baylor assistant John Jakus last week.

About the Author

Follow Chip Towers on facebookFollow Chip Towers on twitter

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

How ‘Atlanta Influences Everything’ became the city’s rallying cry1h ago

Credit: TNS

Patient care in question as Georgia company settles federal lawsuit

Credit: AP

Greene to talk today with House speaker amid latest GOP tumult

Credit: Courtesy of Joe Dunlop/Athens-Clarke County

Georgia doubles recycling fund after voters close tire fee loophole

Credit: Courtesy of Joe Dunlop/Athens-Clarke County

Georgia doubles recycling fund after voters close tire fee loophole

Clayton County embracing history in effort to renovate Rosenwald School
The Latest

Credit: AP

After NIT loss, next for Georgia is: Who’s staying or leaving, who’s coming in?
Georgia Bulldogs’ season ends with loss to Seton Hall in NIT semifinal
Indiana State, ‘Cream’ Avila advance to NIT finals
Featured

15 things to do this weekend: Run the River and ‘Shrek the Musical’
Meet the Braves fan who’s been to 49 consecutive home openers
1h ago
Cosmic treats and deals for Monday’s total solar eclipse