Report: Georgia assistant coach headed to Michigan

ATHENS — Georgia basketball coach Mike White needs an assistant coach.

That’s according to the Detroit Free Press. Citing sources, the newspaper is reporting that new Michigan coach Dusty May has hired Akeem Miskdeen join his staff. UGA officials had no comment.

Miskdeen has been with the Bulldogs since White took over as head coach in 2022. Georgia has gone 36-33 over the past two seasons, finishing with a 20-17 record and reaching the NIT semifinals this season.

Miskdeen, 38, came to UGA from Florida Atlantic. He also had been with White at Florida. He was on staff at Kent State (2016-17) when the Golden Flashes made consecutive NCAA tournament appearances and was at Hampton before that when the Pirates made the tournament (2015).

That leaves the Bulldogs with three assistants: associate head coach Antonio Reynolds-Dean, Erik Pastrana and Patrick Blake. Pastrana’s name has been associated with some open head coaching positions this year, including Florida Atlantic. The Owls hired Baylor assistant John Jakus last week.