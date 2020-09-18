Seven UGA players tested positive for COVID-19 upon return to campus

UGA would not specify where the tests were conducted other than “at a hospital in an accredited lab.” All the results of any positive tests were forwarded immediately to the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) by the hospital, UGA said.

The athletic department does not file or report test information directly to the DPH, UGA said.

Georgia also turned over its 229-page “Phased Return to Full Operations” manual.

Georgia state law gives university athletic departments 90 business days to respond to requests for public information. The AJC has filed several other requests since then. UGA testing procedures have changed and intensified since then.

When games begin next week, the SEC requires all teams to test once before and once after games. Georgia plans to do it twice before games and once after and has the resources ability to test anyone immediately in the interim.