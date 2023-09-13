Rams place Stetson Bennett on non-football injury list, won’t say why

BreakingNews
Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia Bulldogs
By News services
6 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Rams placed former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett on their non-football injury list Wednesday.

Rams coach Sean McVay wouldn’t give any details about the reason for the move with Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to the past two national championships before Los Angeles drafted him in the fourth round.

“There are certain things that I think are a little bit bigger and more important, and out of respect for the particulars and the specifics, (I) want to be able to keep it in-house,” McVay said.

Bennett missed the Rams’ season-opening victory at Seattle with what the team said was a shoulder injury, presumably related to Bennett’s heavy work in training camp and the preseason.

McVay said Bennett’s move to the NFI list was not related to his shoulder injury. McVay also said he has met with Bennett recently.

“Out of respect for him and the situation, I’m going to leave all the specifics and particulars in-house,” McVay said. “So not going to really have any follow-up information or anything I’ll give in that regard.”

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The Rams were counting on Bennett to be their primary backup to Matthew Stafford. Newcomer Brett Rypien, who joined the Rams’ practice squad after playing in the preseason, will take the backup role behind Stafford for now, McVay said.

“The fortunate thing for us is that Brett Rypien has been in-house,” McVay said. “He’s on our practice squad. He was the backup last week, and he’s going to continue to be in that situation until anything changes on that note.”

Bennett was the first quarterback drafted by the Rams during McVay’s seven seasons in charge, and McVay spoke extensively about his desire to help Bennett to become an effective professional. Los Angeles hadn’t drafted a quarterback since choosing Jared Goff first overall in 2016.

Bennett led the Bulldogs to back-to-back national titles culminating in a blowout victory over TCU at SoFi Stadium last January. He also won the Manning Award as the nation’s top collegiate quarterback.

John Wolford and Bryce Perkins were Stafford’s backups last season, but the Rams cut ties with both in the offseason. Baker Mayfield, who signed with Tampa Bay, played the Rams’ final five games of last season while Stafford was injured.

The Rams (1-0) host San Francisco on Sunday in their home opener.

