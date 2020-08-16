QB injuries a concern as Bulldogs open preseason camp

“He’s been able to take some reps and throw the ball, do some things, but he’s not completely cleared from the knee and is still in a brace,” Smart said.

Other injury updates Smart provided were on wide receiver Dom Blaylock (knee), cornerback D.J. Daniel (ankle), offensive lineman Broderick Jones (undisclosed non-football injury), tight end Darnell Washington (shoulder), defensive back Kelee Ringo (shoulder) and wide receiver Arian Smith (knee). Ringo is likely out for the year following surgery and Smith, who had a meniscus tear, should return sometime during the season. Otherwise, all the other players are expected to participate in preseason camp.

Explore Revised 2020 SEC schedule to be released

Smart also confirmed that the Bulldogs have not had any players “opt out” from playing due to the pandemic. That remains the greatest health-and-safety concern for the 100-plus players that plan to participate in preseason camp.

The players Georgia made available on a conference call Sunday night don’t seem overly concerned about it.

“Oh, no sir, because I know being here on campus is way safer than at home or anywhere else,” junior cornerback Eric Stokes said. “I know for a fact Mr. Ron and everybody else is going to make sure we’re completely safe. … I know for a fact we’re much more safe here than anywhere else.”

Perhaps, but during the same week Georgia opens camp, more than 30,000 students will be flooding UGA’s campus as face-to-face instruction for fall semester, which begins Friday. That’s of particular concern for both Smart and Courson, who feel like UGA managed the virus well over the summer.

“Obviously, whenever you have a large group of people coming back to campus, you’re concerned about a spike,” Smart said. “What we can’t control is what we do outside of our building, outside of our bubble. So, we’ve told our guys, regardless of what the student population does … that doesn’t control what they do as one of our players. So, they can make decisions to not go into environments that are risky and wear a mask to respect yourself and that’s what we’re driving home.”

Smart said they have enlisted a “peer intervention” system in which Georgia’s player leadership committee and upperclassmen police their teammates and make sure they are adhering to social-distancing guidelines at all times.

Smart said he believes it’s possible to play a football season in the midst of a global pandemic, but one of the keys will be to remain adaptable amid all the uncertainty.

“Adaptability is going to be one of the most important factors of this team and the teams that handle it the best will have an advantage,” Smart said. “We always talk about our camp being about mental and physical toughness. One of the most important things about this will be the ability to handle change and fast change. As we’ve seen over the last five months, things change fast when you’re dealing with COVID.”