BreakingNews
Two Morehouse College students die in car crash

Police: Georgia’s Jarvis Jones driving 86 in a 40 mph zone

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Georgia Bulldogs
By
25 minutes ago
X

ATHENS — At 10:40 p.m. Friday, Jarvis Jones was driving west down Atlanta Highway in a 1984 Buick Regal when Athens-Clarke County police clocked him traveling at 86 mph in a 40 mph zone.

That’s according to a police report released to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday. Jones, a former Georgia football star who now works for the Bulldogs as a player-connection coordinator, was subsequently arrested and taken to Athens-Country Jail, police said.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

Jones was charged with reckless driving and speeding/maximum limits. He was booked at Athens-Clarke County Jail at 11:26 p.m. and released an hour later on a $2,400 bond.

Jones played outside linebacker for the Bulldogs from 2011-12 before becoming a first-round pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2013 NFL draft. He has been a member of the Bulldogs’ football staff in various capacities since retiring from the NFL in 2016.

UGA football players had been cited or arresting for speeding and/or reckless driving a total of 14 times since two members of the program were killed in a high-speed crash Jan. 15. Jones’ arrest is the first for a coach or administrator.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Jones will be subjected to “internal discipline.”

“It’s a personnel matter and I really can’t comment further on it,” Smart said at the Bulldogs’ weekly press conference Monday.

Jones, 33, was on the sideline with the team Saturday when the two-time defending national champion Bulldogs opened the season against Tennessee-Martin at Sanford Stadium.

Just last month, UGA announced that Jones will be inducted into its Circle of Honor. That is considered the highest honor for a person associated with the school’s athletic program. Inductees must have earned their academic degrees and are “extraordinary student-athletes and coaches who by their performance and conduct have brought honor to the university and themselves, and who by their actions have contributed to the tradition of the Georgia Bulldogs,” according to the school.

This summer, Smart said he was intent on resolving Georgia’s speeding problem.

“I’ll be the first to admit we haven’t solved that issue,” Smart said in July. “I don’t honestly know that anybody has. But certainly for us, it’s important to acknowledge it first. We’ve had a lot of intervention in terms of talking and visiting, and discipline measures have been implemented in terms of education. We’ll continue to do that.”

About the Author

Follow Chip Towers on facebookFollow Chip Towers on twitter

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

BREAKING
More than 60 training center activists named in RICO Indictment1h ago

Credit: Contributed

BREAKING
Two Morehouse College students die in car accident
1h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

UPDATED
5 teens dead in I-85 crash; 3 were Lakeside students
13h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller

AJC IN-DEPTH
Maternity homes still fill a need in Georgia
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller

AJC IN-DEPTH
Maternity homes still fill a need in Georgia
3h ago

Credit: Dreamstime

TRENDING NOW
Diarrhea ‘through the airplane’ prompts Delta flight to turn back
2h ago
The Latest

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs have long list of improvements for Week 2
19h ago
Georgia football staff member arrested, charged with reckless driving, speeding
5 things we learned in Georgia’s 48-7 win over Tennessee-Martin
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Power and representation at stake in Georgia redistricting trial
Merkel, the skin cancer that attacked Jimmy Buffett, is rare but aggressive
PHOTOS: 2023 Dragon Con Parade Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top