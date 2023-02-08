X
Players from Georgia, Georgia Tech invited to NFL Scouting Combine

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

Twelve players from Georgia and two from Georgia Tech have been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. They will be among 319 invitees participating from Feb. 28-March 6 in Indianapolis.

Georgia invitees are QB Stetson Bennett, RB Kenny McIntosh, WR Kearis Jackson, TE Darnell Washington, OL Broderick Jones, OL Warren McClendon, DL Robert Beal, DL Jalen Carter, DL Nolan Smith, DB Kelee Ringo, DB Christopher Smith and K Jack Podlesny.

Georgia Tech invitees are DL Keion White and LB Charlie Thomas.

The scouting combine will precede the NFL draft April 27-29 in Kansas City, Mo.

