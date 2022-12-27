Planning the Peach Bowl is a year-long effort

In January, some staff members went to Lansing, Mich. and Pittsburgh to the campuses to begin interviewing everyone from the school president to the equipment manager to the band director to asses what Stokan described “the good, bad and the ugly” because they are customers, too.

An example of change from those interviews is the addition of the team walks into the stadium to mimic the game-day traditions that almost every college has incorporated. When Georgia played, fans were encouraged to hold up their cell phones in the third quarter to mimic the experience at Sanford Stadium.

The Peach Bowl also gave up giving gifts to players. Instead, they now give the players on the teams $400 gift cards, a watch and a football that their teammates can sign and keep for posterity.

Stokan said the players appreciated the gift cards rather than something like an X-box. He said a few told him they were able to buy Christmas gifts for family members with the money.

The Peach Bowl staff also did an internal analysis of strengths and weaknesses in which they went over all the information it gathered, including surveys from sponsors and TV partners. It also met with members of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which Stokan said are crucial partners.

The budget for Saturday’s game was put together in February and put in front of the Peach Bowl’s board of directors in March. As that budget was being finalized the financial books were closed on previous game. The Peach Bowl staff also put together its annual golf tournament, which features coaches and personalities from around the country.

April continued with meeting with the other bowl games to compare the successes of events around the games, game-day operations and marketing. Members of the Peach Bowl staff also met with the College Football Playoff board and ESPN.

While the staff is working year-round to put on the bowl, there are also volunteers, who give up their holidays to work. There are 603 volunteers who average 8.2 years of service and work 1,635 combined shifts during Peach Bowl week.

Albert Tarica has has been with the bowl, first as a volunteer and now a member of its Board of Trustees, for the past 54 years.

“I told my wife I would just be a volunteer until it wasn’t fun anymore,” he said. “It’s been fun.”

This process is repeated every year.

“Lot of teamwork, lot of communication, lot of meetings,” Stokan said. “But we’ve had a lot of practice.”