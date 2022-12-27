Countdown to Peach Bowl: What the players will get this year

The Peach Bowl gave up giving gifts to players, a bowl game tradition that has included video games and visits to gift suites. Instead, they will give participating players from Georgia and Ohio State in this year’s game $400 gift cards, a watch and a football that their teammates can sign and keep for posterity.

CEO and President Gary Stokan said the players appreciated the gift cards rather than something like an X-box. He said a few told him they were able to buy Christmas gifts for family members with the money.