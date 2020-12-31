Peach Bowl coaches Smart, Fickell favor playoff expansion

“When you start to have more guys that maybe don’t play in the bowl games, opt-out, whatever it is, I think the way to continue to keep the stakes high and keep the guys involved might be to someway, somehow expand the playoffs,” said Fickell, a former Ohio State player and longtime assistant coach for the Buckeyes. “I think that’s a better idea than just say, ‘hey, we need to give a team like Cincinnati an opportunity to be in the playoffs’ and the only way to do that is to expand the playoffs.”

At least five Georgia players have chosen not to play in the Peach Bowl. Cincinnati has not reported any opt-outs but leading rusher Gerrid Doaks and safety James Wiggins are considered questionable due to leg injuries suffered in the conference title game.

As it is, No. 9 Georgia (7-2) and the eighth-ranked Bearcats will meet Friday at noon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with nothing but bragging rights on the line. The Bulldogs effectively saw their playoff hopes disappear in Game 6 when they played short-handed against Florida and lost 44-28 in Jacksonville. That meant the Gators, rather than Georgia, represented the Eastern Division in the SEC Championship for the first time in four years.

Florida lost to Alabama 52-46, leaving the No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide (11-0) as the SEC’s only representative in the playoffs. Top-seeded Alabama plays Notre Dame (10-1) in the relocated Rose Bowl semifinals on Friday, while No. 2 Clemson (10-1) and No. 3 Ohio State (6-0) meet in the Sugar Bowl semi.

Georgia made the playoffs in 2017, defeating Oklahoma 54-48 in double-overtime in the Rose Bowl. The third-seeded Bulldogs then fell to fourth-seeded Alabama in the national championship game 26-23 in overtime.

Smart is still not happy about the Crimson Tide getting in that year despite not qualifying for the SEC Championship game that year. Georgia defeated Auburn for the conference championship that season.

But Smart also uses that as an example why more teams should be involved.

“You know, Alabama sits at home and doesn’t play in an SEC Championship game, and they’re the 4 seed,” he said. “You could argue that that may have helped them, playing one less game. But they won the national championship from a 4 seed. You know, what’s to say the fifth seed or sixth seed or seventh seed doesn’t get hot and play well and have an opportunity to win it all.”

Though he certainly has the right to, Fickell actually hasn’t complained excessively about his team being left out of the playoffs this year. He said the Bearcats normally make a point to schedule as many Power 5 opponents as they can in non-conference play. They were originally slated to play Nebraska in Week 4 this year before the pandemic altered everybody’s schedules.

Cincinnati played UCLA and Ohio State in 2019, UCLA and Virginia Tech in 2018 and Michigan in 2017. The Bearcats are 3-2 in those games, losing to Ohio State 42-0 last season.

“Everybody earns an opportunity to be in the playoffs,” Fickell said. “Sometimes the chips don’t fall where you want them to fall. You get your non-conference games canceled and you probably aren’t going to get an opportunity. So, I don’t think we expand just to try to include everybody. Maybe we expand because it’s going to keep the kids and players more involved, which gives our programs better opportunities to have success and at least finish the season off the way you want to as a whole. So, I think there’s a lot of things to be said about that.”

Ultimately, both coaches agree that which teams get the opportunity to compete for championships should be decided on the field and not in a conference room.

“I would concur with Luke,” Smart said. “I’ve always been of the opinion that the decisions and the outcomes and the championships and the trophies should be decided on the field. It’s harder and harder every year to agree that it’s decided on the field because there’s always someone that’s arguably left out.”