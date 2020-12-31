Georgia-Cincinnati: TV, online, radio information

As Georgia prepares to bring its season of the pandemic to an end (hopefully never to come again), the Bulldogs enter the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to face incentive-laden Cincinnati.
The Bearcats seemingly are representing all Group of Five schools in the New Year’s Day Six showdown against the Bulldogs. A Cincinnati victory would increase the cries that Group of Five conferences aren’t treated fairly in the College Football Playoff process.
For Georgia, the bowl provides a chance to get a head start on the 2021 season.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:
Date: Friday, Jan. 1
Time: Noon ET
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Records: No. 9 Georgia 7-2, No. 8 Cincinnati 9-0.
Television: ESPN will televise the game. Mark Jones will handle play-by-play, with Dusty Dvoracek as the analyst and Kris Budden as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and Chuck Dowdle is the sideline reporter.
Online: GeorgiaDogs.com