Georgia-Cincinnati: TV, online, radio information

Georgia Bulldogs | 44 minutes ago
By David Wellham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

As Georgia prepares to bring its season of the pandemic to an end (hopefully never to come again), the Bulldogs enter the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to face incentive-laden Cincinnati.

The Bearcats seemingly are representing all Group of Five schools in the New Year’s Day Six showdown against the Bulldogs. A Cincinnati victory would increase the cries that Group of Five conferences aren’t treated fairly in the College Football Playoff process.

For Georgia, the bowl provides a chance to get a head start on the 2021 season.

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:

Date: Friday, Jan. 1

Time: Noon ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Records: No. 9 Georgia 7-2, No. 8 Cincinnati 9-0.

Television: ESPN will televise the game. Mark Jones will handle play-by-play, with Dusty Dvoracek as the analyst and Kris Budden as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and Chuck Dowdle is the sideline reporter.

Online: GeorgiaDogs.com

