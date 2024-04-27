Georgia Bulldogs

Packers select Georgia’s Javon Bullard in second round of NFL draft

Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) celebrates with Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith (23) after an interception by Bullard during their game against Ole Miss at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, November 11, 2023, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 52-17. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) celebrates with Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith (23) after an interception by Bullard during their game against Ole Miss at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, November 11, 2023, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 52-17. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By AJC Sports
17 minutes ago

Selection: Second round (No. 58 overall), Green Bay Packers

Position: Defensive back

Ht., wt.: 5-11, 195

Class: Junior

Hometown: Milledgeville

Notable: He was a second-team All-SEC selection by the Associated Press. He played in 12 games last season, starting them all at safety. He ranked third on the team in tackles with 56 and recorded two interceptions and five breakups. In 2022, he was the defensive MVP in each of Georgia’s College Football Playoff games.

-D. Orlando Ledbetter

