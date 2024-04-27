Packers select Georgia’s Javon Bullard in second round of NFL draft

Selection: Second round (No. 58 overall), Green Bay Packers
Position: Defensive back
Ht., wt.: 5-11, 195
Class: Junior
Hometown: Milledgeville
Notable: He was a second-team All-SEC selection by the Associated Press. He played in 12 games last season, starting them all at safety. He ranked third on the team in tackles with 56 and recorded two interceptions and five breakups. In 2022, he was the defensive MVP in each of Georgia’s College Football Playoff games.
-D. Orlando Ledbetter
