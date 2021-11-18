Outland Trophy latest award considering Georgia’s Jordan Davis

ATHENS – Georgia’s Jordan Davis quite famously is being mentioned as a Heisman Trophy candidate. But while winning that award is quite the long shot for a defensive lineman, the Davis has a very good shot at some others traditionally more suited to his position.
The senior nose guard Wednesday was named one of six semifinalists for the Outland Trophy, which is given annually to the nation’s top interior lineman by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA). Davis was one of three SEC players to make the semifinal cut, joining Alabama’s Evan Neal and Kentucky Darrian Kinnard. All five of the other semifinalists are offensive linemen.
The list will be pared to three finalists Tuesday. The winner will be announced on “The Home Depot College Football Awards” live on ESPN on Dec. 9.
Davis, a 6-foot-6, 335-pound senior nose guard, has helped the Bulldogs lead the nation in scoring defense (7.6 points per game) and rank second in rushing defense (78.2 ypg) and total defense (247.0 ypg). He anchors the interior line with 23 tackles and 3.5 sacks. Opponents have scored only 76 points on the Bulldogs, and no team has registered more than 17 points.
Davis, who passed on the NFL draft to return for his senior season, was asked earlier this week about being considered for the Heisman and all these others national awards this year.
“Definitely unexpected,” Davis said. “It’s definitely something I didn’t expect in a million years. I’m honored and blessed. It’s just one of those things that, when you sit back and think about it, you go, ‘Wow!.’ It definitely hasn’t been myself. There’s a team of people that deserve recognition that I couldn’t have done this without.”
Georgia defensive tackle Bill Stanfill is the only other Bulldog to win the Outland Trophy, which he did in 1968. The Bulldogs have not had any other finalists, though All-American offensive lineman Andrew Thomas was a semifinalist in 2019.
Davis also is a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Chuck Bednarik Award and a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award. In addition, he is a finalist for the Senior CLASS (Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School) Award. Fan voting for the CLASS award is open through Dec. 20.
Dawg Tags: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about Georgia athletics today.
