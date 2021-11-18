Outland Trophy latest award considering Georgia’s Jordan Davis

“Definitely unexpected,” Davis said. “It’s definitely something I didn’t expect in a million years. I’m honored and blessed. It’s just one of those things that, when you sit back and think about it, you go, ‘Wow!.’ It definitely hasn’t been myself. There’s a team of people that deserve recognition that I couldn’t have done this without.”

Georgia defensive tackle Bill Stanfill is the only other Bulldog to win the Outland Trophy, which he did in 1968. The Bulldogs have not had any other finalists, though All-American offensive lineman Andrew Thomas was a semifinalist in 2019.

Davis also is a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Chuck Bednarik Award and a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award. In addition, he is a finalist for the Senior CLASS (Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School) Award. Fan voting for the CLASS award is open through Dec. 20.

