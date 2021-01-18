OT Warren McClendon becomes Georgia’s seventh All-American of 2020

McClendon, a redshirt freshman offensive lineman from Brunswick, on Monday was named to the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) freshman All-America team. That’s a considerable accomplishment for a player that did not open the season as a starter at his position.

McClendon began the season behind sophomore Owen Condon at right tackle. But he took over due to injury in Game 2, then played 82% of the Bulldogs’ offensive snaps the rest of the way.