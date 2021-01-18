OT Warren McClendon becomes Georgia’s seventh All-American of 2020

ATHENS — Warren McClendon’s quietly outstanding season for Georgia finally drew some attention.
McClendon, a redshirt freshman offensive lineman from Brunswick, on Monday was named to the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) freshman All-America team. That’s a considerable accomplishment for a player that did not open the season as a starter at his position.
McClendon began the season behind sophomore Owen Condon at right tackle. But he took over due to injury in Game 2, then played 82% of the Bulldogs’ offensive snaps the rest of the way.
At one point, McClendon played every snap in four straight games, including all of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound athlete graded out at 81% for the year, with 10 knockdown blocks while allow just two quarterback sacks and seven hurries.
McClendon is one of three starters who will return on the Bulldogs’ offensive line next season. He could get a look at left tackle, where rising senior Jamaree Salyer started the first nine games of the season. Salyer, who started at left guard in the bowl game wants to make a permanent move inside, where he’s expected to play in the NFL.
Meanwhile, Georgia has several other candidates to play both left and right tackle, including Xavier Truss, who started at left tackle in the Peach Bowl, Broderick Jones, Tate Ratledge, Devin Willock and incoming freshman Amarius Mims, a 6-7, 320-pound 5-star signee from Cochran who has already enrolled.
McClendon is the third member of his extended family to play for the Bulldogs. He is the nephew of All-America running back Willie McClendon and the cousin of wide receiver Bryan McClendon.
McClendon is also the seventh member of Georgia’s 2020 team to earn some kind of All-America honor. The others were:
- Junior P Jake Camarda: Walter Camp (second team), Phil Steele (second), American Football Coaches Association (second), Pro Football Focus (first), FWAA (second), Associated Press (third);
- Senior OG Ben Cleveland: The Athletic (second), AP (third), Phil Steele (fourth);
- Junior NG Jordan Davis: AFCA (second)
- Sophomore OLB Azeez Ojulari: Phil Steele (fourth)
- Senior ILB Monty Rice: The Athletic (second)
- Junior CB Eric Stokes: CBS Sports/247Sports (first), Phil Steele (fourth)