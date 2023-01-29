Oquendo leads Bulldogs to overtime victory

Georgia had not beaten South Carolina since March 11, 2016 in the SEC tournament and it didn’t look like they would Saturday after trailing by 10 with 6 1/2 minutes left in regulation. But the Bulldogs tied it with a 10-0 run and a game with 13 lead changes and 10 ties remained tight.

Georgia 81, South Carolina 78

Jackson finger-rolled in a basket going down the paint with 30 seconds left to tie at 73-all. Oquendo missed a baseline 3-pointer with five seconds left and the Bulldogs avoided a loss when Josh Davis took a long pass with a path to the basket only to have a hustling McBride strip the ball from him.

Brown and Jackson combined for 25 points in the first half when South Carolina took a 37-35 lead as Roberts and Oquendo, the Bulldogs’ top two scorers, went without points.

The Gamecocks made 13 of 31 3-point tries for 42% against the nation’s 13th-ranked defense from the arc but were undone by 18 turnovers, 12 coming in the second half against Georgia’s pressure defense.

Georgia snapped a three-game losing streak. The Gamecocks have lost five straight.

Georgia plays at Auburn on Wednesday.