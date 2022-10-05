‘One more ring,’ Georgia’s Stetson Bennett says in onion commercial

In their press release announcing their partnership with Bennett, Shuman Farms proclaims: “What do sweet onions and champion Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett have in common? They’re both what South Georgia is known for – and both have rings.”

Bennett is from Blackshear, a major agribusiness area in southeast Georgia.

Bennett, of course, led the Georgia Bulldogs to their first national championship in football in 42 years last year. The Bulldogs currently are ranked No. 2, having fallen from the top spot in the two major polls after struggling to a 26-22 win over Missouri in Columbia, Mo., on Saturday.

Nevertheless, Bennett has continued to play well as a sixth-year quarterback. Heading into Saturday’s home game against Auburn (3:30 p.m., CBS), Bennett ranks second in the SEC in passing (307 ypg) and is responsible for nine touchdowns passing and rushing this season.