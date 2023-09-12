One Gamecock believes it’s not tough ‘tween the hedges

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Bulldogs
By
1 hour ago
X

ATHENS – Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart was informed Monday that South Carolina defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway did not include Georgia’s Sanford Stadium on his list of “toughest SEC places to play” when asked about it at SEC Football Media Days this summer.

“People want to question whether our fans are elite. We’ll find out Saturday, right?” Smart said without hesitation. “Sounds like Tonka called them out. So, maybe use we’ll Tonka for motivation and let him be the one that spurs our group to come out there at 3:30 and be really loud and fired up. So, I certainly hope our fan base will be there. They’ve answered the bell every single time. I don’t know why they wouldn’t now.”

ExploreRead more on the Georgia-South Carolina matchup

About the Author

Follow Chip Towers on facebookFollow Chip Towers on twitter

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Eskew Dumez Ripple

Tech Square’s third phase is about to start. Here’s how it will look.5h ago

Credit: Family photo

Memorial planned for the day child shot to death would have turned 2
6h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE
Suspect dead after exchange of gunfire with Forest Park police
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia commemorates anniversary of 9/11 attacks
6h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia commemorates anniversary of 9/11 attacks
6h ago

Truist plans ‘sizable’ layoffs; target of cuts uncertain
8h ago
The Latest

South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler dominating Georgia Bulldogs’ thoughts
2h ago
Is Georgia’s Dillon Bell a keeper at running back?
5h ago
Time/TV set for Georgia-UAB game
8h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

16 with Georgia connections among those remembered on 22nd Sept. 11 Day
6h ago
PHOTOS: Ceremonies across the nation commemorate 22nd anniversary of 9/11
21h ago
Atlanta editorial cartoon of weeping Liberty statue touched readers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top