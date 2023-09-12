One Gamecock believes it’s not tough ‘tween the hedges

ATHENS – Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart was informed Monday that South Carolina defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway did not include Georgia’s Sanford Stadium on his list of “toughest SEC places to play” when asked about it at SEC Football Media Days this summer.

“People want to question whether our fans are elite. We’ll find out Saturday, right?” Smart said without hesitation. “Sounds like Tonka called them out. So, maybe use we’ll Tonka for motivation and let him be the one that spurs our group to come out there at 3:30 and be really loud and fired up. So, I certainly hope our fan base will be there. They’ve answered the bell every single time. I don’t know why they wouldn’t now.”