Ohio State not worried about being underdog against Georgia

“There’s never been a time where I stepped on the field that I felt a severe disadvantage to a player across from me,” Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka said. “So I haven’t played Georgia yet, but I feel like with the confidence that we have as a team and our ability. Like C.J. said, we’ve been counted out before, so it’s not nothing new to us. So we’re going to go out there and play football on Saturday like we know how to play football.”

The Buckeyes, who are appearing in their fifth College Football Playoff semifinal, have been underdogs in semifinals twice in their history. The first occurred in 2014 against Alabama. Ohio State won. The second came in 2020 against Clemson. Ohio State won that one, too. So, being an underdog does have one advantage, according to running back Chip Trayanum.

“At this point we have nothing to lose,” he said. “So we’re just here for a reason. I think everybody counts us out, but at the same time, it’s what you take on the Buckeye name for. So we’re all here to put our best foot forward and go win the whole thing.”