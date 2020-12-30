No surgery planned for Georgia recruit Brock Vandagriff

Brock Vandagriff, the 5-star quarterback recruit headed to Georgia, will not have surgery to repair a posterior cruciate ligament injury suffered during the season, according to his father.
Vandagriff is fresh off a Class A Private state championship for Prince Avenue Christian this week, a 41-21 victory over Trinity Christian on Monday. He threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 76 yards and another score in the title game.
Before signing day earlier this month, Vandagriff revealed the PCL injury to his right knee to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He said he suffered the injury in Game 4 of the season against Holy Innocents’. At the time, Vandagriff said his knee would heal completely without surgery and that he goes to regular weekly rehab appointments.
Immediately after the state championship game, Vandagriff’s father, Prince Avenue Christian coach Greg Vandagriff, said they would meet with Georgia officials and doctors Tuesday to assess the injury. Brock said surgery was likely – but not before squeezing in a fishing trip with friends and family before reporting to UGA on Jan. 10.
After the consultation with doctors, surgery will not be performed.
“They (UGA) said PCL surgery does not always produce great results, and they have found that rehab and strengthening the quadricep and knee is more effective,” Greg Vandagriff told DawgNation on Wednesday. “He will have a brace fitted and used for rehab and removed when he is completely cleared.”
Greg Vandagriff added that an 8-to-10 week timetable is realistic for Brock to be fully cleared.