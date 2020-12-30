No surgery planned for Georgia recruit Brock Vandagriff

Vandagriff is fresh off a Class A Private state championship for Prince Avenue Christian this week, a 41-21 victory over Trinity Christian on Monday. He threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 76 yards and another score in the title game.

Before signing day earlier this month, Vandagriff revealed the PCL injury to his right knee to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He said he suffered the injury in Game 4 of the season against Holy Innocents’. At the time, Vandagriff said his knee would heal completely without surgery and that he goes to regular weekly rehab appointments.