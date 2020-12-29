UGA signee Vandagriff helps Prince Avenue Christian earn state title

“This is without a doubt one of the best days of my life,” Vandagriff said. “I’ve been dreaming it for a long, long time. The defense played their heads off, the offense played well, struggled at times, but can’t complain.”

Coach Vandagriff, now 56-9 in five seasons, had to choke back the emotions when talking about winning a title with his son.

“I can’t put words to it,” he said. “To experience it with my son, to experience it with our community ... I can’t put words to it.”

Prince Avenue Christian coach Greg Vandagriff, facing, celebrates with his son and quarterback Brock Vandagriff (12) after their 41-21 win against Trinity Christian during the Class 1A Private championship at Center Parc Stadium Monday, December 28, 2020 in Atlanta, Ga.. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION Credit: Jason Getz Credit: Jason Getz

Trinity Christian coach Kenny Dallas came close to getting a state championship from his sons. Quarterback David Dallas completed 19 of 28 passes for 277 yards and one touchdown and ran for two scores. Joshua Dallas caught 11 passes for 162 yards and one touchdown.

Prince Avenue scored on its first two possessions to take a quick 13-0 lead. Logan Johnson completed a 64-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run and Vandagriff connected with Jake Pittman for a 45-yard touchdown pass.

“It’s good to get some early momentum and our defense plays better when we’ve got a lead,” Vandagriff said.

But Trinity Christian answered with a 77-yard drive that culminated with a 9-yard touchdown pass from David Dallas to Joshua Dallas, one play after a touchdown pass involving the same two brothers was negated by a penalty.

Trinity was in position to tie the game, but a third-and-goal pass by David Dallas was intercepted by Chas Scoggins. Prince Avenue was able to hurry down the field to tack on a touchdown with 40 seconds left on Vandagriff’s 19-yard pass to Johnson that gave the Wolverines a 20-7 halftime lead.

Trinity scored after the opening kickoff of the second half on an 80-yard drive completed by a 2-yard David Dallas run. But Prince Avenue answered with a 12-play drive culminated by Landon Owens’ 1-yard run, giving the Wolverines a 27-14 lead.

Trinity Christian scored again on a 6-yard run by David Dallas with 10:41 left in the game, which cut the lead to 27-21. But Prince Avenue added two more touchdowns to put it away, scoring on Vandagriff’s 1-yard run and Owens’ 10-yard run.