No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs to face Kentucky without WR George Pickens

George Pickens, a preseason All-SEC wideout from Hoover, Ala., did not make the trip to Lexington, Ky., for the No. 5 Bulldogs' game Saturday against Kentucky. Georgia has said only that the 6-foot-3, 200-pound sophomore has an upper-body injury and indications are it involves bruising, possibly of the shoulder.

Pickens is Georgia’s second-leading pass-catcher this season, with 13 receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Demetris Robertson, who will be wearing the number 80 for the second consecutive week, is the most likely player to absorb Pickens' snaps.