No. 3 Georgia can’t keep pace with No. 2 Alabama in 41-24 loss

From there, the Tide grinded out the rest of the contest old-school style. Najee Harris carried the ball 30 times for 140 yards, most of them coming once Alabama had the lead.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s vaunted defense had no answers for Bama’s two star receivers. DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle combined for 238 yards and three touchdowns and 17 receptions from quarterback Mac Jones. Alabama gashed the Bulldogs for 564 yards, more than twice Georgia’s season average.

“This was the kind of game I guess you’d say Alabama likes to play,” Saban said. “Really proud of the way our offense played.”

It was a return to Earth for Georgia’s former walk-on quarterback. Bennett passed for two touchdowns and staked his team to a first-half lead. But completed only 18 of 40 throws in the game. Alabama had five pass deflections at the line of scrimmage against the 5-foot-11 signal-caller, nine pass break-ups overall.

Georgia managed 414 yards of offense itself. James Cook’s 82-yard touchdown catch was the highlight for the offense, which also got touchdowns from freshman Jermaine Burton and Zamir White.

Alabama’s back-breaker came on Waddle on Waddell’s 90-yard touchdown catch against Tyson Campbell, who fell down in man coverage. That gave the Tide a 27-24 lead with 4:00 left in the third quarter. They would score twice more in the next five minutes.