No. 1 Georgia wins in clean old-fashioned close call against Georgia Tech

As unspectacular as it might’ve seemed, Georgia’s win established an SEC record for most in a row. That was the 29th in a row, meaning coach Kirby Smart overtook former Alabama coaches Bear Bryant and Gene Stallings, each of whom had won 28 consecutive in different eras.

The victory also gave the Bulldogs their third consecutive perfect regular season. They’ll take that 12-0 mark to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday to face No. 8 Alabama in the SEC Championship game. And they’ll do so with considerable concerns about being able to defend the run. The Jackets (6-6) had their way with Georgia’s defense, grabbing rushing yards in chunks and finishing with 262 yards on the ground, the second-most allowed by the Bulldogs this season.

Fortunately for Georgia, it found a little ground game as well. For the second time in the past three games, senior running back Kendall Milton put together a career-best rushing day, this time with 156 yards and two touchdowns.

Georgia’s old-school running game was necessary on this night as the Bulldogs were playing without four offensive starters. Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey, Tate Ratledge and Rara Thomas all dressed out but never left the sideline. Accordingly, Georgia’s passing game suffered.

But the Bulldogs managed to scrape together enough big plays to narrowly out-gain the pesky Jackets.

Leading 31-16 with less than nine minutes to play, it looked like Georgia was ready to put the game away. But on third-and-5 at the Tech 6-yard line, rather than call another run play, the Bulldogs called for a Carson Beck pass. His throw over the middle for Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was deflected and intercepted by defensive back K.J. Wallace in the end zone.

Given new life, Tech proceeded to run the ball down the Bulldogs’ collective throat. It took the Jackets only 10 plays to cover the 80 yards, and quarterback Haynes King’s 9-yard touchdown run on a keeper around right end made Georgia’s margin an uncomfortably close 31-23.

Tech tried an onside kick, and the Bulldogs recovered. But it wasn’t until Georgia converted its final third-down conversion that anyone wearing red could relax.

The Bulldogs were able to end the game in victory formation at the Tech 21, but the eight-point final margin was far below the 24 points Tech was getting from Las Vegas bookies.

Georgia out-gained the Jackets just 437 to 363. Beck’s streak of 250-yard passing games was snapped at 11. The junior quarterback finished with 175 yards on 13-of-20 passing with a touchdown and an interception.

Tech’s King was 11-of-20 for 158 yards, and the Jackets piled up 205 yards.