No. 1 Georgia to play Ohio State in Peach Bowl

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

Georgia retained its No. 1 ranking in the final College Football Playoff poll and will play No. 4 Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in a national semifinal on Dec. 31. Game time is 8 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and will be broadcast on ESPN.

The other semifinal will have No. 2 Michigan (13-0) against No. 3 TCU (12-1) in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. Game time is 4 p.m. TCU remained in the playoff after losing to Kansas State in overtime in the Big 12 title game Saturday.

The winners will play for the national championship on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Georgia (13-0), the defending national champion, is coming off a 50-30 victory over LSU in the SEC Championship game on Saturday. Ohio State (11-1) moved up from No. 5 for the final playoff spot after USC lost to Utah in the Pac-12 title game on Friday. Ohio State had fallen from the top four after losing to Michigan two weeks ago.

Georgia will play at Mercedes-Benz for the third time this season, including a victory over Oregon in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic to start the season.

The top six spots were rounded out with No. 5 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee.

