No. 1 Georgia to play Ohio State in Peach Bowl

The other semifinal will have No. 2 Michigan (13-0) against No. 3 TCU (12-1) in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. Game time is 4 p.m. TCU remained in the playoff after losing to Kansas State in overtime in the Big 12 title game Saturday.

The winners will play for the national championship on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.