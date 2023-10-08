No. 1 Georgia starts fast, flies past No. 20 Kentucky

ATHENS — No slow start for Georgia this time. Instead, the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs seemed to be shot out of a cannon Saturday night at Sanford Stadium, scoring 34 first-half points and rolling to a 51-13 win over No. 20 Kentucky.

The cannon Georgia used was the right arm of junior quarterback Carson Beck. He completed his first 11 passes and threw the ball for 307 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone. Nine of those first-half completions went to split end Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Brock Bowers for a combined 196 yards while the Bulldogs scored on all six of their first-half possessions.

Beck would finish with a career-best 389 yards on 28-of-35 passing and four touchdowns. He becomes the first Bulldog since Aaron Murray in 2013 to have three consecutive games of 300-plus yards passing.

“Early on, it felt like nothing could go wrong,” Beck said afterward. “We were completing the ball everywhere, guys were making plays, getting yards after the catch and it felt like I could hold the ball forever.”

With Brock Vandagriff playing the last quarter and leading Georgia to another touchdown, the Bulldogs finished with 608 total yards. Bowers had his third consecutive game with 100 yards receiving (139).

It was the most dominant performance of the season for the Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0 SEC), who had to come-from-behind to win their first two SEC games. Georgia now has won 14 consecutive games over Kentucky, a school-record 23 consecutive games overall and 33 consecutive regular-season games.

The two-time defending national champions now stand as the SEC’s only remaining undefeated team. It was the first loss of the season for the Wildcats (5-1, 2-1). No. 21 Missouri (5-1, 2-1) suffered its first blemish when it saw No. 23 LSU come from behind for a 49-39 win in Columbia earlier in the day Saturday.

The most impressive offensive possession for the Bulldogs might’ve have been the last one of the first half, and it didn’t end in a touchdown. With only 23 seconds remaining before halftime, Beck got an interference call on a deep ball for Rara Thomas, then two completions to Daijun Edwards for 23 yards to move Georgia from its own 38 to field-goal range in 19 seconds. Reaching the Kentucky 24, freshman kicker Peyton Woodring was good from 42 yards, and the Wildcats trotted off Dooley Field for their locker room stunned to be trailing 34-7.

There still were concerns. Coach Kirby Smart told the TV audience he was not happy with the ease with which Kentucky was moving the football, especially when penalties didn’t impede its progress. They had only 127 yards in the opening half, but they drove 75 yards in 10 plays on one drive and scored a touchdown to make the score 21-7.

The Wildcats’ efforts were helped on that possession with a questionable roughing-the-passer call against defensive tackle Warren Brinson and a big defensive delay of game that turned a fourth-and-8 into fourth-and-3, setting up the Kentucky score on a 5-yard pass.

Meanwhile, both Bowers and center Sedrick Van Pran hobbled off the field with leg injuries. Third-year sophomore Jared Wilson filled in at center and Georgia scored twice before halftime with him over the ball. Both players were able to return, Bowers in the first half and Van Pran in the second.

Beck made his first mistake of the game on the Bulldogs’ first possession of the third quarter, and it was a big one. His pass over the head of Dominic Lovett was intercepted by Kentucky’s Maxwell Harrison, who returned it 48 yards to the Georgia 28. Ray Davis would score on the second play, going 26 yards to the end zone on a screen right against a blitz. The Wildcats two-point conversion attempt failed, and the Bulldogs still led 34-13.

Georgia answered with a clock-consuming 56-yard drive that ended with another Woodring field goal to make the score 37-13. The Bulldogs would get just one more offensive possession in the third quarter. This time, when Beck hit Bowers with a 21-yard touchdown on a seem route down the south-side hash marks, Georgia led 44-13 with 39 seconds remaining in the third quarter, both players’ nights were over.

The Bulldogs’ maligned defense deserves some credit as well. They limited Davis – who had 280 yards rushing and four TDs in a win over Florida last week – to only 59 yards through three quarters with a long run of 11. Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson sacked Devin Leary twice, combining with cornerback Kamari Lassiter on one of them, and Georgia brought down Kentucky quarterback three times. The Wildcats were left scrambling to get to 200 yards offense in the fourth quarter.

The sudden surge of dominance was well-timed for the Bulldogs. They travel to Vanderbilt (2-5, 0-3) next week, then will get a week off to heal up before heading down to Jacksonville to face Florida. The Gators (4-2, 2-1) defeated the Commodores 38-14 early Saturday in Nashville. Florida visits South Carolina next Saturday.