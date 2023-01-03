No. 1 Georgia expects injured Bulldogs to be back for national title game

However, Smart was more forthcoming during an ESPN interview on Monday from Athens. He revealed that Washington actually had “a soft-tissue injury” that resulted from Washington getting his foot stepped on. That makes it more likely that he will be able to come back from it.

Chambliss has become a primary backup at Georgia’s “Jack” outside linebacker position since starter Nolan Smith went out with a torn pectoral muscle in late October. He was deemed to have a hyperextension, meaning Chambliss also possibly could play. Sixth-year senior Robert Beal, the starter at the Jack position, also was banged up late in the semifinal game. However, his issue was cramping, and he should be good to go.

McConkey played Saturday despite a lingering knee injury and certainly will do so again Monday. The biggest uncertainty at this point is McClendon, who did not play Saturday. Sophomore Amarius Mims started and played well while going the entire game.

Being the last game of the season and it being “for it all,” expect them all to give it a go.

“Are you injured or are you hurt?” said Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, who was having a foot looked at throughout Saturday’s game. “If you’re not injured, you suck it up and play because what are you saving yourself for now?”

Said defensive back Javon Bullard: “This is for all the marbles. ... Now’s not the time to complain about your body. It’s been a long season, but we’re the last two teams in college football.”