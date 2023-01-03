Delta dedicates plane in honor of UGA legend Vince Dooley

Delta honored the life and legacy of University of Georgia legend Vince Dooley on Tuesday, dedicating a Boeing 767-400 featuring a memorial seal celebrating the Hall of Fame coach and athletic director.
After winning the national championship as the Bulldogs’ head football coach in 1980, Dooley resisted the lure of Auburn, his alma mater, and came back to Georgia to win two more SEC championships, for a total of six.
Dooley passed away Oct. 28 at the age of 90.
“Vince Dooley’s legacy lives on through his enduring spirit and meaningful dedication to the University of Georgia and Bulldog fans everywhere,” said Allison Ausband, a member of the University of Georgia’s Class of 1983 and incoming chair of The University of Georgia Foundation. “Delta and the University of Georgia have a longstanding relationship. As the official airline of UGA Athletics, we are honored to dedicate this aircraft to Coach Dooley in remembrance of his impact across athletics, community and family,” Ausband said in a news release.
The ceremony was attended by CEO Ed Bastian and fellow Delta leaders Tim Mapes and Ausband. Dooley’s family, Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov.-elect Burt Jones, former Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Billy Payne and former UGA captain Frank Ros were among the attendees.
At the ceremony, Vince Dooley’s son, Daniel Dooley, shared memories of Dooley’s celebrated career and dedication to the university’s athletic program.
Delta has been the official airline of UGA athletics for more than 40 years dating to 1980, when Delta first transported Dooley’s team to New Orleans to win a national title. In 2022, Delta welcomed home the Bulldogs after their victory in the College Football Playoff National Championship game against Alabama.
