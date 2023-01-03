Delta dedicates plane in honor of UGA legend Vince Dooley

Explore Complete UGA coverage from the AJC

The ceremony was attended by CEO Ed Bastian and fellow Delta leaders Tim Mapes and Ausband. Dooley’s family, Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov.-elect Burt Jones, former Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Billy Payne and former UGA captain Frank Ros were among the attendees.

At the ceremony, Vince Dooley’s son, Daniel Dooley, shared memories of Dooley’s celebrated career and dedication to the university’s athletic program.

Delta has been the official airline of UGA athletics for more than 40 years dating to 1980, when Delta first transported Dooley’s team to New Orleans to win a national title. In 2022, Delta welcomed home the Bulldogs after their victory in the College Football Playoff National Championship game against Alabama.