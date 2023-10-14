No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs pull away in win over pesky Vanderbilt

The victory was Georgia’s 24th in a row and tied the SEC-games win streak of 23 consecutive previously held by the 1983 team. But this one was costly. The Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0 SEC) lost star tight end Brock Bowers to an ankle injury and two other offensive starters in the first half.

Georgia will have next week to heal before resuming play Oct. 28 against Florida in Jacksonville.

The Bulldogs won this one the old-fashioned way. Senior running back Daijun Edwards fought his way to a career-high 146 yards on 20 carries, including one 62-yard jaunt in the fourth quarter. Cash Jones also had a 57-yard run as Georgia rushed for a season-best 281 yards. Carson Beck completed 29 of 39 passes for 261 yards and a touchdown and one interception.

The game started about as poorly as one can for the Bulldogs. Vandy received the opening kickoff and zipped down the field, scoring on a 49-yard touchdown pass less than three minutes in. Beck was strip-sacked on Georgia’s first offensive possession. The Bulldogs would fumble the ball two more times in the first half but lose neither. One of them center Sedrick Van Pran recovered for a gain of 6 yards and a third-down conversion.

Then Georgia lost Bowers to injury. Then offensive lineman Xavier Truss. Then running back Kendall Milton.

Through it all, the Bulldogs managed to forge a 24-7 halftime lead, scoring a touchdown with 12 seconds remaining in the half.

And that was kind of it.

Georgia 37, Vanderbilt 20

The entirety of the third quarter was consumed with by one scoring possession for each team, a field goal for Georgia and a touchdown for the Commodores, which actually came three seconds into the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs dutifully responded by consuming 5:45 on another field-goal-ending scoring drive.

Georgia made it interesting late. Beck’s deflected pass was intercepted and by CJ Taylor and returned to the Bulldogs’ 1 – where Beck knocked him out of bounds with a hard hit. The 1-yard TD on the next play would get Vandy within two scores at 30-20 with 6:14 to play.

Then Georgia responded with an old-school, all-run drive to salt away the game. With Edwards running the ball on all five plays – including one for 62 yards – he scored untouched on a 2-yard play to make the score 37-20 with 3:13 to play.