No. 1 Alabama monitoring some key injury situations

Alabama has more pressing injury concerns at other positions. Reports out of Tuscaloosa this week are that two cornerbacks are at least questionable for the title game. Josh Jobe (turf toe) missed the Cotton Bowl and is listed by some news outlets as doubtful for Monday’s game. Meanwhile, the other corner, Jalyln Armour-Davis, has not been ruled out but is apparently dealing with a problematic hip issue. He started against Cincinnati but was in and out of the game.

Heralded freshman Kool-Aid McKinstry started at Jobe’s corner and played well with 5 tackles. Junior college transfer Khyree Davis stepped in for Armour-Davis in the Cotton Bowl and had 3 stops.

On the offensive line, right guard Emil Ekiyor (shoulder) and right tackle Chris Owens (ankle) both left the Cotton Bowl with injuries. Alabama reporters were listing them as questionable for Monday’s game. Freshman guard J.C. Latham and redshirt sophomore tackle Amari Kight replaced the starters in Dallas.

Alabama coach Nick Saban hasn’t provided any new information on the Tide’s wounded players.

“We really don’t have a lot of updates,” Saban said before Alabama practiced on Monday. “… We’ll kind of see how these guys progress during the week. We’re hopeful that we’ll get some guys back.”

Georgia is relatively healthy. It does not appear that the Bulldogs lost any starters to injury in the Orange Bowl, and several front-line players seemed significantly recovered in that contest.

Left tackle Jamaree Salyer, who missed the last four games of the regular season with a sprained foot, had a phenomenal day against Michigan’s touted defensive ends, Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo. Coming in with 25 sacks between them, neither recorded one as the Wolverines failed to bring down quarterback Stetson Bennett even once.

Meanwhile, senior safety Christopher Smith (knee) said he was much closer to 100 percent coming into the game. Smith started and finished with one tackle. Georgia coaches went to sophomore walkon Dan Jackson most of the game at safety and Jackson had four tackles in the game.

Georgia and Alabama practiced both Monday and Tuesday. The teams coordinators and selected players will be available for interviews via video conference call on Wednesday.

Dawg Tags: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about Georgia athletics today.