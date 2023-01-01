ajc logo
X

Mistakes for Georgia on OSU scoring drive

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Tough break for Georgia there as defensive back Kelee Ringo knocks the ball loose from Harrison Jr. at the Bulldogs’ 16-yard line, but it goes out of bounds before they can recover.

Then Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard commits a pass interference penalty in the end zone on what was a nearly uncatchable ball, giving the Buckeyes the ball on the 2-yard line. Ohio State’s Miyan Williams punches it in for a touchdown to take a 14-7 lead on Georgia, 12:30 left in the second quarter.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: Customer kills DeKalb auto worker he thought was stealing his car4h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Testimony: Trump Jr. threatened to ‘tank’ Senate runoffs unless Ga. GOP backed his father
8h ago

Credit: Jae C. Hong

NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' rolls with new broadcast crew
12h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

School funding formula back on the minds of Georgia lawmakers
14h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

School funding formula back on the minds of Georgia lawmakers
14h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons practice-squad member arrested after police chase
9h ago
The Latest

Ladd McConkey returns for Georgia in Peach Bowl; Amarius Mims gets first start
14m ago
I need more coffee to keep up with this game
20m ago
First Georgia lead of the game lasts 55 seconds
30m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Live Updates from the Peach Bowl
4h ago
How to watch the Peach Bowl - Georgia-Ohio State: TV, online, radio information
9h ago
Today's college bowl games
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top