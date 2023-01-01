Mistakes for Georgia on OSU scoring drive

Tough break for Georgia there as defensive back Kelee Ringo knocks the ball loose from Harrison Jr. at the Bulldogs’ 16-yard line, but it goes out of bounds before they can recover.
Then Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard commits a pass interference penalty in the end zone on what was a nearly uncatchable ball, giving the Buckeyes the ball on the 2-yard line. Ohio State’s Miyan Williams punches it in for a touchdown to take a 14-7 lead on Georgia, 12:30 left in the second quarter.
Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com
