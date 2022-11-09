Mississippi State’s “air raid” offense presents formidable challenge for Bulldogs

Still, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said the maturity level of this team is embedded in its DNA, so the Bulldogs will be able to take their fierce defense anywhere.

“When you won the national championship the year before, there’s a target on your back from day one; it doesn’t change regardless of your record or the venue that you play in,” Smart said. “We talk about toughness and DNA, and DNA travels. If you have good DNA, it travels with you.

“We anticipate an opportunity to flex our composure muscle, our resiliency muscle, our connection muscle, and our toughness muscle. We don’t do all that lifting and preparing to not use it. I expect our guys to use it, and when or if we need it, you have got to be prepared for that. It’s a really tough place to play, and they’ve got a really good team.”

Smart said practice has been effective in preparation for the road test against such a pass-heavy offense.

“I thought they were very focused yesterday and excited for the opportunity to go play at a really tough place, a really tough environment,” Smart said. “I don’t think we have anybody on our team that has been there to play a team before, so they were really great yesterday. Good today. Work day. Probably not as much energy and juice as I would like, but they practiced physical, and they practiced hard. We’ve got a tough defense to prepare for, very unique in some of the things they do - not normal for a lot of the SEC teams. The SEC teams have started to copy what their defense does from watching them. And obviously, the offense is very unique, but our guys have been focused.”

One interesting aspect of Mississippi’s pass offense stems from quarterback Will Rogers’ ability to get rid of the ball fast, while still maintaining his accuracy.

“It probably depends on the rush,” Smart said of Rogers’ speed throwing the ball. “He has not held it long a lot of games, but a lot of that is contingent on how many people you rush. We thought we had a good plan for the last time we played him. It was his first start at quarterback, I guess. He held it some that game. He’s held it some this year, but I don’t know the average. If you rush three or four or five determines how long he holds it.”

Similar to the mentality the Bulldogs brought into the Tennessee game, they are excited to take on another tough SEC matchup.

“If you don’t get excited for every game, then there’s something wrong,” sophomore cornerback Kamari Lassiter said. “It’s a great challenge that we have in front of us, and I think myself, the defense and the defensive backs as a whole we’re working very hard to prepare for that challenge.”