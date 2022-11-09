Bulldogs are back to No. 1 in new College Football Playoff rankings

“Tennessee comes in averaging (49) points per game and for Georgia to hold them to 13 clearly separated them in the eyes of the committee,” selection committee chairman Boo Corrigan said.

Ohio State (9-0) was second in the new rankings, with Michigan (9-0) third and TCU (9-0) fourth.

Previous No. 6 Alabama fell three spots to ninth after a 32-31 overtime loss to LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday.

As for the Vols (6-1, 4-1 SEC), their goal of participating in the playoffs for the first time in school history remains attainable. Some might even say likely after falling just four spots Tuesday.

“They’re still in the mix, but we don’t know what everybody else is going to do,” ESPN lead college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said of the Vols. “I think they’re certainly sitting pretty.”

That makes for some truly fascinating possible rematch scenarios for the Bulldogs, who can clinch the Eastern Division’s berth in the SEC Championship game with a road win over Mississippi State Saturday.

After Alabama’s loss to LSU this past weekend, No. 5 Tennessee and No. 6 Oregon stand as the highest-ranked, one-loss teams in the CFP rankings. Should that designation hold through the conference championships, one or the other could end up in the top four.

By all accounts, the selection committee wants to avoid rematches at all costs in the semifinals. But it could be hard to avoid if either team gets in as a one-loss participant behind three undefeated teams, with No. 1 Georgia at the top. Currently, only four remain, and one of those will go down when Michigan and Ohio State meet on Nov. 26 in Columbus, Ohio.

In the meantime, all eyes eyes will be on Austin, Texas, this weekend. That’s where undefeated TCU will meet No. 18 Texas. The Longhorns are a touchdown favorite.