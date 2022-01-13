Mississippi State hands Georgia fifth loss in a row

Molinar was 11-of-18 shooting with seven assists. Javian Davis produced 18 productive minutes off the bench with 12 points, a team-high six rebounds and three blocks. Cameron Matthews and Andersson Garica added 10 points each. Garrison Brooks had four of Mississippi State’s 10 blocks. Mississippi State (11-4, 2-1 SEC) shot 53%.

Georgia next plays Saturday at home against Vanderbilt.

After trailing by a point at halftime, Mississippi State built a 10-point lead over the first seven minutes of the second half. Abdur-Rahim scored seven consecutive points midway through the half to cut lead to three, but Mississippi State responded with a 17-5 run capped by Shakeel Moore’s 3-pointer to go up 15. A few minutes later, Molinar scored six straight points and the lead was 19.