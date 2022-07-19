Mike Leach on tough Mississippi State schedule, which includes Georgia

Amid conference realignment and expansion, the landscape of college football is shifting, and that includes the SEC with Texas and Oklahoma set to join the conference in 2025.

Leach is especially familiar with those teams, having coached Texas Tech in the Big 12 from 2000-09. The Mississippi State coach said their addition will raise the level of competition, though the Bulldogs already have a difficult schedule on their hands.

But, he added, Texas and Oklahoma will experience a dramatic change in joining the SEC.

“I think they’re kind of already acclimated from the standpoint good teams play as hard as they can and try to improve their skills along the way,” Leach said. “So I think they’re certainly ready to do that. I think the competition level raised. Then from my standpoint, and I get asked that especially from the Texas and the Oklahoma people, from their standpoint I think it’s going to change things quite dramatically.

“From our standpoint, I mean, you guys have us as having the toughest schedule in the country. So that being the case, we can’t play everybody. So knock two of those guys off and add OU and Texas, and I probably gained about half a step I would think. I mean, the two most eastern teams in the West are the two Alabama schools, so send them east, and we have to play Texas and OU, and I probably gained a little on that.”