MBS roof will be closed for SEC Championship game

The retractable roof at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be closed for the SEC Championship Game between Georgia and Alabama on Dec. 2. Kickoff will be at 4 p.m. and the game will air on CBS.

Georgia (11-0, 8-0 SEC) will face Alabama (10-1, 7-0 SEC) for the fourth time in the SEC Championship. Alabama won the previous three meetings, including the most recent meeting in 2021. Georgia lost that game but went on to defeat Alabama in the national championship game, it’s first of two straight.

This will be the seventh time the SEC Championship Game has been played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the 30th time it will be held in Atlanta.