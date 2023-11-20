BreakingNews
MBS roof will be closed for SEC Championship game

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports
23 minutes ago
The retractable roof at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be closed for the SEC Championship Game between Georgia and Alabama on Dec. 2. Kickoff will be at 4 p.m. and the game will air on CBS.

Georgia (11-0, 8-0 SEC) will face Alabama (10-1, 7-0 SEC) for the fourth time in the SEC Championship. Alabama won the previous three meetings, including the most recent meeting in 2021. Georgia lost that game but went on to defeat Alabama in the national championship game, it’s first of two straight.

This will be the seventh time the SEC Championship Game has been played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the 30th time it will be held in Atlanta.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Rivalry week: No. 1 Bulldogs up next for Yellow Jackets
