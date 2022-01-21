Matthew Boling off to quick start for Georgia track

According to UGA’s sports communications office, no man in history has posted a combination of a 20.49 200 and 27-0.75 long jump in an indoor meet.

Boling wasn’t the only UGA athlete to get out of the blocks fast. In her first collegiate meet, Kenondra Davis, a freshman from Fort Worth, Texas, rocketed to sixth on the school’s all-time list in the 200 with a time of 23.62 seconds and to seventh in UGA annals in the 60 meters (7.43) as she took third and ninth, respectively. She was named the SEC’s co-freshman of the week.

That represented a pretty good start to the indoor season for the Bulldogs and new coach Caryl Smith Gilbert. Coming to Georgia from Southern Cal -- where she just led the Trojans to the 2021 women’s outdoor national championship -- Smith Gilbert has to be encouraged as the Bulldogs head over to Birmingham, Ala., for the Samford Invitational this weekend.

Samford happens to be the venue for the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships.

“I always believe in having our team compete on the same track earlier in the season that they will compete on in March,” Smith Gilbert said. “The coaches were encouraged by last weekend’s opener and are aiming for more development and improvements on Friday.”

