Masks now required for Georgia-Clemson in Charlotte

Morrison emphasized that most of the activities they have planned for the weekend are outside, where masks are not required. They’re hosting a three-day fan festival on Mint Street starting on Thursday and an outdoor concert featuring Warwick McKeeby and Ingrid Andress on Friday night. Meanwhile, ESPN’s College GameDay will set up in Romare Bearden Park next to the stadium on Friday and broadcasts live on ESPN from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday morning. Details about all the weekend events can be found on the Dukes Mayo Classic’s website.

However, all the restaurants, bars and hotels in and around Charlotte will be requiring masks.

“We are also doing this to support the people who work in our city and this is a way for our businesses to remain open,” Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said. “We will work with and support our business community through this time.”

Bank of America’s mask policy, which was implemented by the Charlotte Panthers, mirrors the one the Atlanta Falcons have implemented at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium and expected to be standard operating procedure throughout the NFL this fall.

So far at least, such mandates haven’t impeded the participation for the highly-anticipated Clemson-Georgia game. Expected to be one of the top matchups in college football in 2021, the game is a solid sellout, with lower-level tickets going for as much as $1,000 each on the secondary market.

In the meantime, the University of Georgia has not issued masks-mandates or any other restrictions for its home games at Sanford Stadium this fall. The Bulldogs play the first of six games there against UAB on Sept. 11. At this point, tailgating will be allowed before the games and the athletic association is preparing for capacity crowds of 92,746.

Last year, UGA limited attendance to 20,524 to adhere to SEC social-distancing requirements and masks were required to enter the gates and move around the facility.