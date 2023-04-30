Notable information about each former Georgia Bulldog taken in 2023 NFL draft

Class: Junior

Hometown: Apopka, Florida

Notable: Carter was under scrutiny entering the NFL draft after he pleaded no contest and was convicted on two misdemeanor charges related to a car crash that killed another player and a member of the team’s recruiting staff. Before those charges were made public, Carter was considered a candidate for the No. 1 overall pick. … Carter played in 38 games for Georgia, in which he produced 83 tackles, including six sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss. … Carter struggled with injuries in the 2022 season, but he played in 13 games and was voted first-team All-American on the four major teams (AP, FWAA, Walter Camp, Sporting News).

BRODERICK JONES

Selection: First round (No. 14 overall), Pittsburgh Steelers

Position: Offensive lineman

Ht., wt.: 6-4, 310

Class: Third-year sophomore

Hometown: Lithonia

Notable: In his final two seasons at Georgia, he played in all 30 games, starting the last 19 at left tackle. He started all 15 games in the 2022 season. … Jones was voted first-team All-SEC in the 2022 season by the Associated Press and freshman all-SEC in 2021 by the conference coaches.

NOLAN SMITH

Selection: First round (No. 30 overall), Philadelphia Eagles

Position: Outside linebacker

Ht., wt.: 6-3, 235

Class: Senior

Hometown: Savannah

Notable: A team leader, Smith played in 46 games for Georgia and recorded 11.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss among his 114 overall tackles. … Sustained a torn pectoral muscle in his chest against Florida, but post-surgery stayed with the team as an inspirational leader/de facto assistant coach for the remainder of the season. … Ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds at the NFL combine, where he also recorded a 41.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-8 broad jump.

DAY 2

DARNELL WASHINGTON

Selection: Third round (No. 93 overall), Pittsburgh Steelers

Position: Tight end

Ht., wt.: 6-7, 270

Class: Junior

Hometown: Las Vegas

Notable: Played in 36 games, mostly in the shadow of tight end Brock Bowers, and he caught 45 passes for 774 yards and three touchdowns. … He easily could have an NFL career with statistics far more impressive than those he recorded at Georgia. … A tremendous athlete remembered for leaping to hurdle an Oregon defender in the 2022 season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

DAY 3

KELEE RINGO

Selection: Fourth round (No. 105 overall), Philadelphia Eagles

Position: Defensive back

Ht., wt.: 6-2, 210

Class: Third-year sophomore

Hometown: Tacoma, Washington

Notable: Will long be known in Georgia lore for a big play in the game that ended Georgia’s 41-year national-championship drought. His 79-yard interception return for a touchdown put an exclamation point on the Bulldogs’ 33-18 victory against Alabama in January 2022. … Played in 30 games for Georgia, starting the final 27. He intercepted four passes and recorded 76 tackles, with one sack and three tackles for loss. … He redshirted in 2020 and didn’t play while he recovered from offseason surgery. … He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds at the NFL combine.

STETSON BENNETT IV

Selection: Fourth round (No. 128 overall), Los Angeles Rams

Position: Quarterback

Ht., wt.: 5-11, 190

Class: Senior

Hometown: Blackshear

Notable: Georgia’s only starting QB to lead the Bulldogs to two national championships. … Also famous for playing six seasons of college football and that he won offensive MVP awards in all four College Football Playoff games that he played in. … Passed for 8,428 yards over the four seasons in which he saw action for the Bulldogs, including 4,127 in the final one.

CHRISTOPHER SMITH

Selection: Fifth round (No. 170 overall), Las Vegas Raiders

Position: Defensive back

Ht., wt.: 5-11, 195

Class: Senior

Hometown: Atlanta

Notable: Played in 58 games over five seasons, starting 26 over his final two seasons. … In 2022, Smith was voted first-team All-American on the four major teams (AP, FWAA, Walter Camp, Sporting News). … He finished his career with six interceptions returned for 123 yards, including a career-long 74-yard return for a touchdown against Clemson in the 2021 season opener, his first interception. … His most famous play may have been his heads-up, 96-yard touchdown return of a blocked field-goal attempt versus LSU in the 2022 SEC Championship game. … Played in the 2023 Senior Bowl.

ROBERT BEAL JR.

Selection: Fifth round (No. 173 overall), San Francisco 49ers

Position: Outside linebacker

Ht., wt.: 6-4, 250

Class: Senior

Hometown: Duluth

Notable: Played in all 30 games for Georgia in the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Was a starter in 10 of them. … Overall, Beal played in 54 games for the Bulldogs. … Beal recorded 10.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss among his 72 tackles.

WARREN McCLENDON

Selection: Fifth round (No. 174 overall), Los Angeles Rams

Position: Offensive lineman

Ht., wt.: 6-4, 300

Class: Junior

Hometown: Brunswick

Notable: A sprained knee against LSU in the SEC Championship game kept him from playing in Georgia’s College Football Playoff semifinal game versus Ohio State. He played against TCU in the CFP final, but he did not start. … He was voted first-team All-SEC by the conference coaches in the 2022 season. … He played in 43 games for the Bulldogs over four seasons.

KENNY McINTOSH

Selection: Seventh round (No. 237 overall), Seattle Seahawks

Position: Running back

Ht., wt.: 6-1, 210

Class: Senior

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Notable: A versatile back productive at running and receiving. … McIntosh led Georgia in rushing in 2022 with 829 yards (150 carries, 5.5 avg.) and ranked third in receiving with 43 receptions (504 yards, 11.7 per catch). … In 2022, he scored 10 touchdowns rushing and two receiving. … In 49 career games, McIntosh rushed for 1,582 yards (5.7 per carry) and caught 76 passes for 860 yards. … Played in the 2023 Senior Bowl.