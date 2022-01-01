Alabama rolls past Cincinnati, secures berth in national championship game

There were times throughout the afternoon when one wondered why Alabama bothered throwing. Robinson was exceptional, shoving his way through Cincinnati’s formidable defense for 204 yards on 26 rushes. That performance set a school record for rushing yards in a bowl game.

Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young didn’t replicate his explosive showing against Georgia, but he became Alabama’s all-time single-season record holder for yards (4,503) and touchdowns (46). He finished 17-for-28 passing for 181 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Cincinnati (13-1) missed several game-changing opportunities in the first half that contributed to a 17-3 halftime deficit. Quarterback Desmond Ridder guided his team into the red zone on Cincinnati’s first possession, but the Bearcats went backwards and had to settle for a field goal.

On defense, the Bearcats had the Crimson Tide in a third-and-9 before edge rusher Myjai Sanders, a possible second-day 2 NFL draft prospect, jumped offside. Alabama converted the easier third down. Later in the drive, Young found Jameson Williams for 12 yards on a third-and-14. Alabama converted the fourth down and added a field goal.

The good break that Cincinnati desperately needed barely eluded it at the 3:39 mark of the second quarter. Alabama returner JoJo Earle muffed a punt in his own territory. The surrounding Bearcats couldn’t snag the ball, and Williams recovered.

Eight plays later, Alabama distanced itself with Young’s 44-yard touchdown toss to Ja’Corey Brooks. Cincinnati was down two scores at half, which was somewhat a win given it’d been outgained 302-76.

Cincinnati’s opening drive of the second half stalled in the red zone, again forcing it into a field goal. Late in the third, Cincinnati produced the game’s first turnover when a pressured Young threw off his back foot and was intercepted by safety Bryan Cook at midfield.

The Bearcats’ following offensive sequence: an illegal shift, a rush of minus-1, an incompletion, and a sack produced by Christian Harris and Will Anderson. Cincinnati’s spurt of momentum evaporated and it punted.

During Alabama’s ensuing drive, Young converted a third-and-16 with a 20-yard pass to Williams, who had re-entered the game after a brief absence because of a shoulder injury. Williams added a 17-yard reception, plus another 15 yards on Deshawn Pace’s unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty in which he knocked off Williams’ helmet.

Young then found Cameron Latu on a 9-yard score to build a 24-6 lead in the fourth. It was the dagger for the Bearcats, whose offense scuffled for nearly the entire afternoon. The Bearcats drove into Alabama territory on the next drive only for Ridder to get sacked on fourth down, ending their final shot.

Ridder went 44-6 as the Bearcats’ quarterback, the third-most wins by a quarterback in FBS history. His team lost only two games over the past two seasons - to Georgia and Alabama. Ridder could be a first-round selection in April’s NFL draft.

Maybe some could deem Friday a moral victory for the Group of Five (though Cincinnati certainly won’t see it that way). The Bearcats competed against Alabama equally or better than most others who’ve opposed them on this stage. Alabama had won five semifinals games by an average over 20 points per game.

Those results include a 38-point humiliation of Michigan State, a 17-point thumping of Washington, an 18-point win over Clemson (one of many meetings between the two), an 11-point victory over Kyler Murray’s Oklahoma (Alabama led 31-10 at halftime, the score ended 45-34) and a 31-14 laugher against Notre Dame a year ago.

So it’s not like Cincinnati is short on company. The Bearcats didn’t let Alabama pull away until the fourth quarter. Their defense fared better Friday than Georgia’s much-lauded unit did against Alabama earlier in the month. Ultimately, Cincinnati needed at least another couple of big plays, a bounce or two or three, to threaten the result with how the contest progressed.

Alabama turns its attention to the championship, where it will either face Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines – the first team to begin the season unranked and make the CFP – or a rematch with Georgia, whom Alabama torched in the SEC Championship game.

The title game will again be a duel of college football blue bloods, despite Cincinnati’s best spoiler effort.