Lions selected ex-Georgia Bulldog Dominic Lovett in NFL draft

Selection: Seventh round (No. 244 overall), Detroit Lions
Position: Wide receiver
Height, weight: 5-foot-10, 185 pounds
Class: Senior
Hometown: Belleville, Illinois
Notable: Began his career at Missouri. ... Caught 113 passes for 1,220 yards and 10 touchdowns during his two seasons in Athens. ... Appeared in 53 games during his college career, making 26 starts.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Detroit Lions select ex-Georgia Bulldog Tate Ratledge in NFL draft
Detroit Lions selection ex-Georgia lineman Tate Ratledge in NFL draft.
Featured
Credit: Jason Allen/AJC
Jon Ossoff turns Trump’s CDC cuts into 2026 rallying cry
Mass layoffs at the Atlanta-based CDC have become a symbol in Georgia of Trump's second-term push to shrink the federal government and dismantle government agencies.
TORPY: Bikes, scooters and walkers collide in Beltline free-for-all
Why Atlanta’s popular path needs a parallel trail.
Cunningham: Falcons hit home run in draft by finally making big investment in pass rush
The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.