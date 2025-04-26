Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Lions selected ex-Georgia Bulldog Dominic Lovett in NFL draft

Georgia wide receiver Dominic Lovett warms up during the school's NFL Pro Day at the University of Georgia Indoor Practice Facility, Wednesday, March, 12, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia wide receiver Dominic Lovett warms up during the school’s NFL Pro Day at the University of Georgia Indoor Practice Facility, Wednesday, March, 12, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By AJC Sports
15 minutes ago

Selection: Seventh round (No. 244 overall), Detroit Lions

Position: Wide receiver

Height, weight: 5-foot-10, 185 pounds

Class: Senior

Hometown: Belleville, Illinois

Notable: Began his career at Missouri. ... Caught 113 passes for 1,220 yards and 10 touchdowns during his two seasons in Athens. ... Appeared in 53 games during his college career, making 26 starts.

