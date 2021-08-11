Lanning, Bulldogs thankful to have Will Muschamp around

In addition to on-field work with Georgia’s special-teams units, Muschamp has taken over Cochran’s recruiting lists and territories as well. So he’s suddenly busier than he has been at any time since joining Smart’s staff as a defensive analyst in February.

But Lanning expects Muschamp to stay involved with the defense.

“I just have such a tremendous respect for Coach Muschamp and the job he does,” Lanning said. “He’s a guy I lean on a lot for advice really in every situation, whether it be football or life. I definitely think he’ll be involved with us on defense and I’m excited to see that as it continues to develop.”

Coaches tab Georgia No. 5

Georgia-Clemson on Sept. 4 is officially a Top 5 matchup. That became so Tuesday when the college football coaches tabbed the Bulldogs No. 5 and the Tigers No. 2 in the preseason USA TODAY/AFCA Coaches poll.

It’s familiar territory for Georgia, which has been included in the top five of the last four preseason coaches polls. It’s actually the lowest the Bulldogs have been in those previous polls, as they were No. 3 in 2019 and picked fourth in the ‘18 and ‘20 preseason polls.

Georgia finished No. 7 in both the coaches and Associated Press (writers) final polls last season.

RB James Cook turning heads

One of the players creating buzz in preseason camp so far is running back James Cook. The senior from Miami doesn’t look at all like the 170-pound scatback that signed with the Bulldogs as a 4-star prospect in 2018. Cook will take the field this season at nearly 200, well-chiseled pounds and is joining forces with junior Zamir White to give Georgia the kind of veteran leadership in the backfield it hasn’t had since Nick Chubb and Sony Michel departed for the NFL after the 2017 season.

The trouble is, between a running back room that features Cook, White, Kendall Milton, Kenny McIntosh and Daijun Edwards, then all the other offensive weaponry in the Bulldogs’ arsenal this season, it might be difficult for any one of them to assume the role of designated play-maker.

Cook insists that’s not at all on his mind.

“I mean, all I’m trying to do is just win,” said Cook, who has amassed 1,221 yards and 9 career touchdowns rushing and receiving the previous three years. “That’s the main thing, just winning games this year. We want to go out with a national championship and win the SEC Championship, that’s all I’m focused on. That other stuff will come if you do things right.”

Lanning updates personnel

In his 22-minute Zoom call with reporters on Tuesday, Lanning provided updates on several of his defensive players. Including:

Senior noseguard Jordan Davis, who was named preseason All-SEC – “Jordan just doesn’t get moved. I know we always talk about his size, but I think one thing that he’s continued to improve on is not just be a guy that doesn’t get moved and eats up a block, but being a guy that separates from a block. I’m anticipating Jordan being a guy that can play three downs. He’s got to get his body in position where he can do that because he is extremely athletic, super talented.”

Redshirt freshman cornerback Kelee Ringo, who’s coming off labrum surgery -- “There’s nothing that can replace game experience and Kelee missed out on that. At the same time, Kelee has worked extremely hard in practice to put himself in position to go out, make plays and learn what we do defensively. Kelee is engaged, he’s intelligent and he puts the time in. We’re going to continue to challenge Kelee because I’m excited to see what this guy can do. He can obviously run extremely fast and he’s got great size. The more experience he gets, the more reps he gets, the better he’s going to get.”

Linebacker Nakobe Dean, who takes on even more responsibility this season -- “Nakobe is ready for that challenge. We have a lot on every one of our player’s plates but Nakobe is certainly a big-time signal-caller for us. I’m excited to see Quay Walker and Channing Tindall and those guys as well. We’ve got some young guys who are really coming up and doing a great job also. But Nakobe is having a good fall so far and he knows that we have high expectations for him. But nobody has higher expectations for Nakobe Dean than Nakobe Dean, I promise you that.”

On an expanded role for senior linebacker Channing Tindall -- “Channing is a guy who has earned our trust over time. He’s played significantly more snaps each year that he’s been here. He’s gotten significantly better each year that he’s been here. I think this could be a really big year for Channing, excited to see what he does.”

On outside linebacker Nolan Smith stepping up as pass-rusher – “I think Nolan has been very conscientious about his development from a pass rush standpoint this offseason. Right now, every single day in our team meetings, we’re showing a pass rusher of the day, and Nolan’s been on there. He’s executing moves at a high level. So that’s something that we’re going to continue to look for. There’s definitely an opportunity sitting in front of Nolan. I’m looking for him to take advantage of it, and I think he has the skill set to do so.”

On linebacker M.J. Sherman coming off labrum surgery – “I’m excited to see a healthy M.J. He hasn’t really been. He had some toughness this past year where he was playing being dinged up on special teams. He has strength, energy and he’s very focused. I’m excited to see where this guy can help us. He’s working at the Sam and the Jack, so it’ll be interesting to see where he ends up playing.”