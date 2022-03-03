Lady Dogs look to make another SEC tourney run

Staiti and Que Morrison lead the Lady Bulldogs this season. The two All-SEC selections have led Georgia in scoring a combined 23 times in 28 games during the 2021-22 campaign. “Steady Staiti,” as she’s called, has scored in double figures in 52 of her last 63 games with 21 double-doubles during that span. Overall, she’s averaging 15 points and 7.9 rebounds a game.

Another bright spot for the Lady Bulldogs over the last few weeks has been the play of freshman guard Reigan Richardson. Richardson has scored in double figures in five of the last six games. She hit 60% from the field in a three-game stretch against Missouri, Auburn and Arkansas.

Georgia enters the tournament needing to prove itself to the NCAA Tournament selection committee. Currently ranked No. 24 in the AP Poll, No. 21 in the Coaches Poll and No. 22 in the NET rankings, the Lady Bulldogs are hoping to land one of the top 16 seeds for the NCAA Tournament. Another deep run in the SEC Tournament could help them considerably.

Last year, Georgia made the tournament finals for the first time since 2004. Georgia has won the SEC tourney on four occasions (1983, 1984, 1986 and 2001) and is looking for its third straight appearance in the quarterfinals.

“There are so many great teams in the SEC, you’ve got to take it one game at a time,” Morrison said. “During that process, you’ve got to be focused on whoever’s next, so it’s always exciting.”

