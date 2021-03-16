Lady Bulldogs get 3 seed, face Drexel in NCAA Tournament

Like the men’s tournament, the entire women’s tournament is being competed in one city -- San Antonio. The regions were named for areas in that famous Texas city: Mercado, Hemisfair, Alamo and Riverwalk.

In the Alamo region, the Bulldogs are very likely to run into sixth-seeded Oregon (13-8), No. 2 seed Louisville (23-3) and Stanford (25-2). Taylor was adamant about not discussing any team beyond Drexel, but also expressed confidence in her teams to win the region.

“We can go really, really far,” Taylor said. “What the SEC Tournament proved to us is that we are one of the best teams in the country and we have the opportunity to go compete for another championship.”

Georgia has never won an NCAA Championship in women’s basketball. The Lady Bulldogs have played in 88 NCAA tournament games, including 20 Sweet 16 appearances, 11 Elite Eights and five Final Fours. But they haven’t been beyond the final eight since 2013.

Taylor admitted to not knowing much at all about Drexel. The Bulldogs took the entire week off after losing to South Carolina in the finals of the SEC Tournament on March 7. Georgia took the Gamecocks (22-4), who are the 1 seed in the Hemisfair Region, down to the wire in the championship game and that has taken a while to get over.

“It was heavy in the locker room Sunday, obviously,” Taylor said. “South Carolina is really, really good but to play the way we played, we just didn’t make enough plays and ran out of time. But it’s balancing the emotion of being extremely sad we didn’t do what we came to do and taking a moment to appreciate what we’ve done and realize that, if we keep playing like we’ve been playing, we’re peaking at the right time.”

Georgia and Drexel will meet at noon at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio and the game will be televised on ESPN2.