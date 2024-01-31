Ladd McConkey boosting draft stock at Senior Bowl

McConkey felt he was rusty – he hasn’t played football in nearly a month dating back to the Orange Bowl – but described his practice as “solid.” The general view was that McConkey helped himself, showing the same skill set that made him one of Georgia’s more requisite playmakers during their brilliant three-year run.

Good luck guarding Ladd McConkey😮‍💨



pic.twitter.com/OuDAY7KVlq — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 30, 2024

There were questions whether McConkey would enter the draft. A day before the Orange Bowl, he insisted he wasn’t sure. In the NIL landscape, and with quarterback Carson Beck remaining in school, there was certainly an argument for McConkey to stay, especially since his season had been largely spoiled by back and ankle injuries.

Ultimately, though, the NFL’s allure won.

“I just thought the time was right,” McConkey said. “At some point you have to close one chapter and open the next. I appreciate everything Georgia did for me. That’s the best decision I ever made in my life. So if all these recruits are looking for somewhere to go, go to Georgia. You’ll win national championships, you’ll develop and I think you see that out here.”

McConkey is the No. 44 overall prospect on NFL Media scouting expert Daniel Jeremiah’s big board. Jeremiah praised McConkey’s route running and instincts, loosely comparing him with former Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin, who had 6,563 yards and 49 touchdowns over an eight-year career.

Jeremiah added the following on McConkey:

“McConkey is a slightly undersized receiver with excellent speed, quickness and polish. He lines up both outside and in the slot. He is quick off the line, and he understands how to attack the leverage of his man. He changes speed throughout the route and is efficient getting into and out of breaks. He will utilize head nods to sell routes and create separation. He has an excellent feel to settle in space versus zone coverage. He has strong hands to pluck balls thrown away from his frame, and he is quick to transition up the field.”

This is another Georgia development success story. McConkey came to Athens a three-star recruit, impressing future NFL players on the scout-team offense before forcing his way onto the field. McConkey excelled during Georgia’s 2022 title run, earning 762 yards and seven touchdowns on 58 catches. He also had a 16.6 rushing average on 13 attempts in his career, scoring four times.

If an NFL team asked former Bulldogs safety Javon Bullard about McConkey, here’s what he’d say:

“Draft him,” Bullard said. “You saw it out here (Tuesday). The guy is a phenomenal player and a phenomenal person. You’re getting everything in Ladd McConkey.”

Ladd McConkey is a better player than wherever you have him on your board.



Someone’s gonna get a steal on Day 2. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/kFIKB373OZ — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) January 30, 2024

McConkey met with NFL teams Monday and will continue doing so throughout the week. He’ll also participate at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis next month. ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller suggested McConkey could even work his way into the first-round mix with a strong pre-draft process.

The NFL draft begins April 25 in Detroit. McConkey will be the first Georgia receiver selected since the Steelers took George Pickens in the second round (No. 52 overall) of the 2022 draft.

“It’s the biggest interview in my life, so prepare like that and do everything I can to make the most of it,” McConkey said. “Hopefully they like me.”