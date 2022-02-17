Kirby Smart still trying to solidify Georgia football staff for 2022

Scott’s raise to $750,000 is significant and signals the Bulldogs’ seriousness about keeping the 37-year-old line coach on staff. Scott is credited with developing noseguard Jordan Davis from a 3-star prospect into potential first-round NFL draft pick.

“He took some guys that might not have been the highest rated coming out of high school but they might be the highest rated coming out of college,” Smart said on national signing day. “He is a tremendous teacher. I mean, Tray is a technician. He sells himself on not a lot of flash but a lot of work, developing young men into good defensive linemen but even better people. He has got a little bit of proof to validate that now with Travon Walker, Devonte Wyatt and Jordan Davis all coming out of that room. Those are three guys that are going to be really good NFL football players.”

UGA also continues to list special-teams coordinator Scott Cochran as one of its 10 on-field assistant coaches. Cochran, who was Alabama’s strength-and-conditioning director for 13 seasons when he came to Georgia in 2020, took a health-related leave of absence last July and was replaced on the field by Muschamp. Cochran is due to make $575,000 in 2022.

The Bulldogs continue to seek a defensive backfield coach to replace Jahmile Addae, who accepted a position at Miami earlier this month after spending just one year in Athens. Smart has had extensive talks with Clemson DBs coach Mike Reed. However, Reed recently received promotion to assistant head coach for Dabo Swinney and his second raise in a year to $750,000.

While he won’t come cheap, Reed would represent a good get for the Bulldogs. He’s known as an all-star recruiter who’s credited for landing 5-stars Andrew Booth and Jeadyn Lukas as well Atlanta product A.J. Terrell for the Tigers.

Auburn secondary coach Zac Etheridge, with whom the Bulldogs had extensive contact, took his name out of the hat last week.

Smart also has added Bryan McClendon to his staff. A former Georgia player, assistant coach and interim head coach, McClendon came left Miami as co-offensive coordinator to become the Bulldogs passing-game coordinator and wide receivers coach. He’ll make $700,000 this year.

At $7.025 million, Georgia’s staff already is making almost as much as it did last year ($7.275M) with one addition still to make. The Bulldogs’ assistants also received bonuses totaling 55% of their salary during the run to the national championship.

Dawg Tags: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about Georgia athletics today.