Big raises for Georgia football’s Will Muschamp, Glenn Schumann

ATHENS – Georgia’s Will Muschamp and Glenn Schumann each received significant pay raises this month for their new roles on the Bulldogs’ coaching staff.
Muschamp and Schumann will each make $800,000 in 2022, according to records turned over by UGA this week. The two coaches were named co-defensive coordinators by coach Kirby Smart after Dan Lanning accepted the head coaching job at Oregon in December.
That salary represents a $200,000 raise for Schumann, who was previously under contract through the 2023 season as Georgia’s co-coordinator. It’s a $500,000 bump for Muschamp, who joined the Bulldogs’ defensive staff as a defensive analyst one year ago. Muschamp was promoted to an on-field position last summer after Scott Sinclair took a health-related leave of absence. Sinclair returned to work last fall and remains on staff in a support role as a special teams analyst. Indications are he will retain his $550,000 salary.
Those raises were among several salary actions executed by athletic association in the last month or so. Notably, the Bulldogs hired Bryan McClendon as passing game coordinator and receivers coach last week at $700,000 a year. That represented a $150,000 increase over Cortez Hankton, who accepted the same position at LSU. McClendon comes to UGA from Miami, where he was co-offensive coordinator.
Also, offensive quality control specialist Buster Faulkner, who assists offensive coordinator Todd Monken with quarterbacks, received a $50,000 increase to $200,000 annually. As previously reported, Mike Bobo is also working as an offensive analyst for $100,000 a year. Auburn still owes Bobo $2.6 million over the next two years.
Eddie Gordon, who as a graduate assistant was helping Matt Luke with the offensive line, has been promoted to a full-time quality control role. The Bulldogs have also hired Tersoo Uhaa and Jordan Barber as strength and conditioning assistants. Barber comes to UGA from Miami and Uhaa from Tennessee State.
Smart continues to search for a defensive backs coach to replace Jahmile Addae, who recently left to join the staff at Miami. Auburn’s Zac Etheridge and Florida State’s Marcus Woodson reportedly have been targeted. So, was former Alabama assistant Karl Scott. Most recently a DBs coach with the Minnesota Vikings, Scott accepted a defensive passing game coordinator role with the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday.
