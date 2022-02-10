Big raises for Georgia football’s Will Muschamp, Glenn Schumann

Muschamp and Schumann will each make $800,000 in 2022, according to records turned over by UGA this week. The two coaches were named co-defensive coordinators by coach Kirby Smart after Dan Lanning accepted the head coaching job at Oregon in December.

That salary represents a $200,000 raise for Schumann, who was previously under contract through the 2023 season as Georgia’s co-coordinator. It’s a $500,000 bump for Muschamp, who joined the Bulldogs’ defensive staff as a defensive analyst one year ago. Muschamp was promoted to an on-field position last summer after Scott Sinclair took a health-related leave of absence. Sinclair returned to work last fall and remains on staff in a support role as a special teams analyst. Indications are he will retain his $550,000 salary.