ajc logo
X

Kirby Smart praises ‘special-teams demon’ Jackson Meeks

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Jackson Meeks is on every special-teams unit for Georgia.

He’s been so productive in that role that coach Kirby Smart doled out high praise for the sophomore at his Monday news conference.

ExploreGeorgia fans abuzz about Branson ‘Baby Chubb’ Robinson

“The No. 1 thing that he’s done is he’s been a special-teams demon,” Smart said. “You know, you guys don’t get to see it enough. But he’s taken over a role on special teams in terms of kickoff coverage, punt return. He’s really been really good at what he does.

“He executes his assignment. He plays with great toughness. He’s gotten some opportunities at wideout. But he’s really physical. And, you know, that – the whole culture and team building and special teams being first, he’s really bought into that and brought kind of an era of toughness to that room that we haven’t had in a while.”

In Georgia’s 42-10 win vs. Auburn on Saturday, Meeks began to get involved in the offense, catching one pass for 9 yards. So far this season, Meeks has caught four passes totaling 40 yards.

But, because he’s a special-teams starter, he doesn’t have to be a starter on offense or defense to know he’s contributing to the No. 1 team in the country.

“It’s an honor,” Meeks said of playing on special teams. “This is a great organization and a great school, so any time I get to be a part of it and help my team win, I take pride in that. I take a lot of pride in special teams … I go out there and give effort like all my teammates do. We all give effort, and we all play to our best ability and go out there to help our team in the best way that I can.”

Against Auburn, Georgia had a solid day on special teams, with linebacker Nolan Smith sniffing out a fake punt attempt by the Tigers and a 38-yard punt return by Ladd McConkey.

Dawg Tags: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about Georgia athletics today.

About the Author

Follow Sarah K. Spencer on facebookFollow Sarah K. Spencer on twitter

Sarah K. Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, has covered the Hawks for the AJC since 2019.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia fans abuzz about Branson ‘Baby Chubb’ Robinson23h ago

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Former N.C. State quarterback Mike Glennon hails Jeff Sims’ play
29m ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

No. 1 Georgia expected to beat Vandy by 40 points
16h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s victory against Duke

Credit: Daniel Varnado

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s victory against Duke
The Latest

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

No. 1 Georgia expected to beat Vandy by 40 points
16h ago
Everything Georgia coach Kirby Smart said at his Monday, Oct. 10 news conference
17h ago
Georgia fans abuzz about Branson ‘Baby Chubb’ Robinson
23h ago
Featured

Credit: CARTER CENTER

Twenty years ago today, Jimmy Carter won Nobel Peace Prize
Monday commute with I-285 lane closures a breeze - it won’t last
21h ago
Braves Report podcast: Braves vs. Phillies NLDS preview
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top