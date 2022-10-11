Kirby Smart praises ‘special-teams demon’ Jackson Meeks

But, because he’s a special-teams starter, he doesn’t have to be a starter on offense or defense to know he’s contributing to the No. 1 team in the country.

“It’s an honor,” Meeks said of playing on special teams. “This is a great organization and a great school, so any time I get to be a part of it and help my team win, I take pride in that. I take a lot of pride in special teams … I go out there and give effort like all my teammates do. We all give effort, and we all play to our best ability and go out there to help our team in the best way that I can.”

Against Auburn, Georgia had a solid day on special teams, with linebacker Nolan Smith sniffing out a fake punt attempt by the Tigers and a 38-yard punt return by Ladd McConkey.

