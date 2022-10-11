Kirby Smart praises ‘special-teams demon’ Jackson Meeks

Jackson Meeks is on every special-teams unit for Georgia.
He’s been so productive in that role that coach Kirby Smart doled out high praise for the sophomore at his Monday news conference.
“The No. 1 thing that he’s done is he’s been a special-teams demon,” Smart said. “You know, you guys don’t get to see it enough. But he’s taken over a role on special teams in terms of kickoff coverage, punt return. He’s really been really good at what he does.
“He executes his assignment. He plays with great toughness. He’s gotten some opportunities at wideout. But he’s really physical. And, you know, that – the whole culture and team building and special teams being first, he’s really bought into that and brought kind of an era of toughness to that room that we haven’t had in a while.”
In Georgia’s 42-10 win vs. Auburn on Saturday, Meeks began to get involved in the offense, catching one pass for 9 yards. So far this season, Meeks has caught four passes totaling 40 yards.
But, because he’s a special-teams starter, he doesn’t have to be a starter on offense or defense to know he’s contributing to the No. 1 team in the country.
“It’s an honor,” Meeks said of playing on special teams. “This is a great organization and a great school, so any time I get to be a part of it and help my team win, I take pride in that. I take a lot of pride in special teams … I go out there and give effort like all my teammates do. We all give effort, and we all play to our best ability and go out there to help our team in the best way that I can.”
Against Auburn, Georgia had a solid day on special teams, with linebacker Nolan Smith sniffing out a fake punt attempt by the Tigers and a 38-yard punt return by Ladd McConkey.
