Kirby Smart ‘pleased’ with crowd at Sanford Stadium for UGA-Mississippi State

Beck’s completions and passing yards were career highs.

“I thought both teams in warm ups were lethargic and going through the motions, and it wasn’t the energy it usually is,” Smart said in this locker room interview on the Georgia Radio Network.

“Then when we came out in the game, and I thought we started fast and did some good things.”

Georgia recorded a season-high 605 yards, converting five of 10 third downs and two of two on fourth-down attempts.

“Football is a situational game, last week against Auburn we won the two-minute before the half, won third downs,” Smart said. " Around here we built our program on winning situational football, and you can put yourself in position to be successful.

“We won most of those moments, but we have to play better in the second half.”

Smart said he knows Georgia will have its work cut out at No. 1 Texas next Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Austin.

“They are a really good team, they are really physical,” Smart said. “Anytime you play a team like that, you’ve got to be at your best.”