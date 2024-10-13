Georgia Bulldogs

Kirby Smart ‘pleased’ with crowd at Sanford Stadium for UGA-Mississippi State

Georgia fans make noises during the second half in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, October 12, 2024, in Athens. Georgia won 41-31 over Mississippi State. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By
1 hour ago

ATHENS — Georgia football coach Kirby Smart credited the Sanford Stadium crowd for helping the Bulldogs offense get off to a fast start in a 41-31 win over Mississippi State Saturday.

“I was really pleased with the crowd, the effort and the energy in the stadium really helped us,” said Smart, who called out the UGA fans after lackluster crowd noise during the win over Auburn the previous week.

The Bulldogs charged to a 27-10 halftime lead in a game that saw Carson Beck finish 36-of-48 passing for 459 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Beck’s completions and passing yards were career highs.

“I thought both teams in warm ups were lethargic and going through the motions, and it wasn’t the energy it usually is,” Smart said in this locker room interview on the Georgia Radio Network.

“Then when we came out in the game, and I thought we started fast and did some good things.”

Georgia recorded a season-high 605 yards, converting five of 10 third downs and two of two on fourth-down attempts.

“Football is a situational game, last week against Auburn we won the two-minute before the half, won third downs,” Smart said. " Around here we built our program on winning situational football, and you can put yourself in position to be successful.

“We won most of those moments, but we have to play better in the second half.”

Smart said he knows Georgia will have its work cut out at No. 1 Texas next Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Austin.

“They are a really good team, they are really physical,” Smart said. “Anytime you play a team like that, you’ve got to be at your best.”

Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie (7) scores a touchdown against Mississippi State during the first half in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, October 12, 2024, in Athens. UGA won 41-31. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

About the Author

Follow Mike Griffith on twitter

Mike is in his eighth season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 30 years of collegiate sports multimedia experience, 25 of them in the SEC including beat writer stops at Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee and now Georgia. Mike was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.

